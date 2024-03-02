Guardrail Collapse at UFC 289 in Rogers Arena Leads to WorkSafeBC Investigation and Safety Overhaul

During UFC 289, fans eager to greet Canadian welterweight fighter Mike Malott caused a guardrail collapse at Rogers Arena, leading to a significant investigation by WorkSafeBC. The incident, which occurred just before 9 p.m. on June 10, 2023, saw fans fall up to 13 feet, striking staff members below. Fortunately, no serious injuries were reported, but the event prompted a thorough review of safety protocols and infrastructure by the Aquilini company, which operates the venue.

Investigation Findings and Immediate Actions

The WorkSafeBC investigation revealed multiple safety violations, including inadequate training for security guards and structural vulnerabilities in the railings. Specifically, the steel pocket assemblies supporting the railings were found to be attached with only two bolts each, rather than the required four. This oversight led to the railings' failure when fans leaned over them. In response to the incident, retractable bleachers were quickly adjusted to concert mode, negating the need for temporary guardrails.

Comprehensive Safety Measures Implemented

In the wake of the investigation, Vancouver Arena General Partnership Inc. (VAGP) submitted a full report to WorkSafeBC, outlining 16 corrective actions, six of which were completed by June 23, 2023. These actions ranged from posting signage discouraging leaning on railings to removing seating near railings for events with a higher risk of fan interaction with talent. Enhanced security measures were also put in place to ensure a safer environment for both fans and staff.

Long-Term Implications and Preventative Strategies

The incident at Rogers Arena serves as a wake-up call for event venues everywhere, highlighting the critical importance of stringent safety protocols and infrastructure maintenance. The collaboration between VAGP and WorkSafeBC demonstrates a commitment to preventing future incidents. This case underscores the need for continuous evaluation and improvement of safety measures to protect all event participants.