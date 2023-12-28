Guardian’s Men’s Test XI of the Year: Khawaja, Sharma, Williamson Shine

The Guardian has unfurled its tenth annual Men’s Test XI of the year, an accolade that acknowledges the extraordinary performances of cricketers over the past 12 months. Eminent cricket journalists and commentators, including Vic Marks, Ali Martin, and Rob Smyth, formed the selection panel that handpicked this year’s sterling line-up.

Unanimous Recognition for Khawaja

Usman Khawaja’s stellar year was a standout, with him leading the run-scorers with an impressive total of 1,168 runs, averaging 55. This made him the only unanimous choice in the team, reflecting his undeniable prowess on the pitch.

Key Players Making Their Mark

Influential batsman Rohit Sharma also earned his place in the Test XI, his commendable centuries against Australia and the West Indies being a testament to his batting suitability. Kane Williamson, despite stepping down from captaincy, maintained his exceptional form, thrilling fans with memorable centuries. Joe Root, known for his contrasting tall stature and playful batting style, entertained throughout the year with two significant centuries.

Growing Importance and Notable Exclusions

Travis Head’s growing importance to the Australian team was duly noted, his aggressive batting style making him a key player. Ravindra Jadeja’s all-round performance for India was nothing short of exceptional, his 22-wicket haul against Australia and essential runs contributing significantly to his team. Lorcan Tucker’s impressive entry as the first Irishman in the Guardian’s team mirrored his rapid adaptation to Test cricket. The absence of R Ashwin from the World Test Championship final was underscored as a possible strategic error for India, in light of his outstanding performance against Australia.