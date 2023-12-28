en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Cricket

Guardian’s Men’s Test XI of the Year: Khawaja, Sharma, Williamson Shine

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: December 28, 2023 at 5:37 am EST
Guardian’s Men’s Test XI of the Year: Khawaja, Sharma, Williamson Shine

The Guardian has unfurled its tenth annual Men’s Test XI of the year, an accolade that acknowledges the extraordinary performances of cricketers over the past 12 months. Eminent cricket journalists and commentators, including Vic Marks, Ali Martin, and Rob Smyth, formed the selection panel that handpicked this year’s sterling line-up.

Unanimous Recognition for Khawaja

Usman Khawaja’s stellar year was a standout, with him leading the run-scorers with an impressive total of 1,168 runs, averaging 55. This made him the only unanimous choice in the team, reflecting his undeniable prowess on the pitch.

Key Players Making Their Mark

Influential batsman Rohit Sharma also earned his place in the Test XI, his commendable centuries against Australia and the West Indies being a testament to his batting suitability. Kane Williamson, despite stepping down from captaincy, maintained his exceptional form, thrilling fans with memorable centuries. Joe Root, known for his contrasting tall stature and playful batting style, entertained throughout the year with two significant centuries.

Growing Importance and Notable Exclusions

Travis Head’s growing importance to the Australian team was duly noted, his aggressive batting style making him a key player. Ravindra Jadeja’s all-round performance for India was nothing short of exceptional, his 22-wicket haul against Australia and essential runs contributing significantly to his team. Lorcan Tucker’s impressive entry as the first Irishman in the Guardian’s team mirrored his rapid adaptation to Test cricket. The absence of R Ashwin from the World Test Championship final was underscored as a possible strategic error for India, in light of his outstanding performance against Australia.

0
Cricket Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Australia's Second Test Recovery: Marsh and Smith Stand Tall Amid Chaos

By Salman Khan

Nail-Biting Finishes and Strategic Decisions: A Roundup of Recent Cricket Matches

By Salman Khan

Marco Jansen's Half-Century Boosts South Africa in Test Against India

By Salman Khan

David Warner Bids Emotional Farewell to MCG After Final Test Innings

By Salman Khan

Ex-Cricketer Mrinank Singh Arrested for Scamming Rishabh Pant and Othe ...
@Cricket · 51 mins
Ex-Cricketer Mrinank Singh Arrested for Scamming Rishabh Pant and Othe ...
heart comment 0
From Struggle to Stardom: Shubam Dubey’s Inspiring Journey to the IPL

By Salman Khan

From Struggle to Stardom: Shubam Dubey's Inspiring Journey to the IPL
David Warner Bids Adieu to MCG in His Final Test Innings

By Salman Khan

David Warner Bids Adieu to MCG in His Final Test Innings
Mitch Marsh’s Resilient Performance Rescues Australia in Boxing Day Test

By Salman Khan

Mitch Marsh's Resilient Performance Rescues Australia in Boxing Day Test
Resurgence of Women’s Test Cricket: The Big Three Ignite Global Interest

By Salman Khan

Resurgence of Women's Test Cricket: The Big Three Ignite Global Interest
Latest Headlines
World News
Grassroots Football Talent to Face Gor Mahia in Eliud Owalo Super Cup Exhibition Match
1 min
Grassroots Football Talent to Face Gor Mahia in Eliud Owalo Super Cup Exhibition Match
Hong Kong’s Civic Party Closes Doors: A Significant Shift in Political Landscape
3 mins
Hong Kong’s Civic Party Closes Doors: A Significant Shift in Political Landscape
Rise of Far-Right AfD Party Threatens Democracy in Germany: Interior Minister
3 mins
Rise of Far-Right AfD Party Threatens Democracy in Germany: Interior Minister
Kenyan Sprinter Ferdinand Omanyala Sets Sights on Olympic Glory
4 mins
Kenyan Sprinter Ferdinand Omanyala Sets Sights on Olympic Glory
Ro Khanna Urges Fed to Cut Interest Rates Amidst Political and Economic Pressures
7 mins
Ro Khanna Urges Fed to Cut Interest Rates Amidst Political and Economic Pressures
ActionAid Campaign: A Global Call to Amplify Silenced Palestinian Voices
10 mins
ActionAid Campaign: A Global Call to Amplify Silenced Palestinian Voices
Nikki Haley's Civil War Comments Ignite Controversy
12 mins
Nikki Haley's Civil War Comments Ignite Controversy
Australia's Second Test Recovery: Marsh and Smith Stand Tall Amid Chaos
12 mins
Australia's Second Test Recovery: Marsh and Smith Stand Tall Amid Chaos
Mississippi Retests Medical Marijuana Products for Pesticides and Mycotoxins
13 mins
Mississippi Retests Medical Marijuana Products for Pesticides and Mycotoxins
Game Informer's 2023 Game of the Year: A Community-Driven Verdict
2 hours
Game Informer's 2023 Game of the Year: A Community-Driven Verdict
Global Efforts Intensify to Counteract Declining Childhood Vaccination Rates
2 hours
Global Efforts Intensify to Counteract Declining Childhood Vaccination Rates
Istanbul's Süleyman Seba Street Among World's Top 33 Picturesque Streets
4 hours
Istanbul's Süleyman Seba Street Among World's Top 33 Picturesque Streets
Cable Beach Christmas Tragedy: Lawrence James Coomerang Charged with Murder
4 hours
Cable Beach Christmas Tragedy: Lawrence James Coomerang Charged with Murder
Urgent Safety Warnings Issued After Six Drowning Incidents in NSW Since Christmas Eve
4 hours
Urgent Safety Warnings Issued After Six Drowning Incidents in NSW Since Christmas Eve
Australia to Offer Free Vaccines at Community Pharmacies
4 hours
Australia to Offer Free Vaccines at Community Pharmacies
Rising Drowning Toll in New South Wales Underscores Deadliest Time for Beachgoers
6 hours
Rising Drowning Toll in New South Wales Underscores Deadliest Time for Beachgoers
Christmas Day Tragedy: Man Charged with Murder in Broome, Western Australia
6 hours
Christmas Day Tragedy: Man Charged with Murder in Broome, Western Australia
2024: A Year of Sporting Milestones Headlined by the Paris Olympics
7 hours
2024: A Year of Sporting Milestones Headlined by the Paris Olympics

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app