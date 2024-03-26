Guam Easter Fair and Egg Hunt: A Community Effort Brings Joy to Hundreds of Kids

Some staff from the Department of Parks and Recreation, stepping away from their usual maintenance tasks, teamed up with volunteers to spark joy among hundreds of children. Preparing for the eagerly anticipated annual Easter Fair and Egg Hunt, they have meticulously colored 6,125 hard-boiled eggs and filled 6,500 plastic eggs. Recreation administrator Willie Stinnett has high hopes for the event, expecting a turnout of 1,000 to 1,500 people at the Northern Sports Complex in Dededo.

Community Collaboration and Preparation

Since late last year, the Easter Fair and Hunt Committee has been diligently meeting to ensure a successful event. Organizations such as the Guam Football Association, McDonald’s, KSTO, DPR, and the Dededo Mayor’s Office have played significant roles in planning and logistics. For the first time, the event will include a designated area for special needs children, highlighting an inclusive community spirit. Over 40 businesses have contributed to the event, showcasing a robust community effort towards making the day memorable.

Activities and Entertainment for All

Children, divided into four divisions based on age, will embark on an egg hunt across four different fields in search of the coveted golden egg, which carries a $100 cash prize. While awaiting the start, attendees can engage in various activities, including an Easter basket decorating contest, face painting, and enjoying free ice cream. Special appearances by Clifford the dog will add to the festive atmosphere, ensuring families have a delightful experience before the hunt commences.

The Spirit of Volunteerism

The event’s success is largely attributed to the tireless efforts of volunteers and workers from the National Dislocated Workers Program, who have taken on roles outside their typical duties to contribute to the event’s preparations. Their dedication exemplifies the strong community spirit and the collective desire to bring joy to children. This initiative not only provides a fun day out for families but also strengthens the bonds within the community, showcasing the power of collaboration and volunteerism.