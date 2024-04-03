Guam Community College to Host Car Show and Pacific Cultures Spring Festival, April 4

Guam Community College (GCC) is set to dazzle the community with a unique blend of automotive excellence and cultural celebration on Thursday, April 4. The event, open to all, is a showcase of the technical prowess of GCC's automotive students and a vibrant display of Pacific island cultures. Notably, it provides a platform for attendees to engage directly with students and instructors of the renowned GCC Automotive program.

Revving Up the Celebration with the GCC Car Show

From 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., the GCC parking lot adjacent to the Tech Center will transform into a bustling exhibition of mechanical beauty. The event, organized by the GCC Veterans Club and the Automotive Program, will display a wide array of vehicles including trucks, sports coupes, and sedans meticulously prepared by GCC's own students, alumni, and veterans. "This event is a wonderful opportunity for individuals interested in speaking to the instructors and students about the GCC Automotive program," stated Christine Sison, GCC associate dean for trades and professional services, highlighting the educational aspect of the show.

Exploring Pacific Cultures at the Spring Festival

Following the excitement of the car show, at 4 p.m., the Spring Festival will commence, offering attendees a 'tour of the Pacific' without ever leaving Guam. Student organizations will man booths showcasing the unique island cultures within the Pacific region, complemented by a captivating CHamoru cultural dance performance. The festival, which runs until 8 p.m. at the Student Center Canopy, is not just about entertainment; it's a fundraising event for the participating student organizations, supported by GCC's Council on Postsecondary Student Affairs (COPSA).

Community Engagement and Educational Opportunity

These back-to-back events are more than just a day of fun; they represent a significant opportunity for community engagement and educational outreach. Attendees can look forward to not only experiencing the rich diversity of Pacific cultures but also gaining insights into the practical applications of automotive education at GCC. Through games, food, and performances, the festival aims to foster a deeper understanding and appreciation of the region's cultural heritage, while the car show spotlights the talents and skills honed through GCC's Automotive program.