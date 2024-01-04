en English
Business

GTI Asset Management Commends Media Coverage of NPFL, Outlines 2024 Aspirations

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 7:43 pm EST
GTI Asset Management Commends Media Coverage of NPFL, Outlines 2024 Aspirations

GTI Asset Management and Trust Limited, a strategic partner to the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL), has commended the sporting press for their professional coverage of the NPFL in 2023. Andrew Ekejiuba, GTI’s Head of Media and Publicity, expressed his appreciation in a New Year message, acknowledging the role of the media in promoting the development of elite football and highlighting the business aspects of the sport.

Gratitude and Future Aspirations

The company expressed gratitude for the media’s unwavering support and loyalty, crediting it as a driving force behind their successes. Ekejiuba emphasized GTI’s goal to lay a strong foundation for the NPFL, aspiring for the league to be one of Africa’s best in the future. The company considers the NPFL project a work in progress but is excited about the adventures that 2024 holds. GTI is optimistic about creating more memories and successes with NPFL stakeholders in the coming year.

Recognition for Nanka Champions League

The Nanka Champions League, sponsored by Polly Emenike of NEROS Pharmaceutical for over 40 years, has garnered recognition from the Sports Writers Association of Nigeria and the Management of Rangers International Football Club. The recent 40th edition of the league, catering to Nanka indigenes across Nigeria, saw Mkpor branch emerge as champions. Ibrahim Gusau, the president of the Nigeria Football Federation, observed the match and lauded Nkwor team’s sixth title win.

Commitment to Football Development

Chimezie Anaso, the Chairman of SWAN in Anambra, hailed Emenike’s support for football in Anambra and his sponsorship of the Anambra FA Cup. Amobi Ezeaku, the General Manager of Rangers International Football Club, acknowledged the positive impact of the Nanka Champions League on football development. Ezeaku announced that the top four players from the competition would receive automatic slots for his club’s next open player screening session, preceding the 2024/2025 NPFL season. The success of the Nanka Champions League and its contribution to football development in the region highlights the power of collaboration and commitment to the sport.

Business Nigeria Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

