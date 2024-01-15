en English
Sports

Grizzlies’ Desmond Bane Out for Six Weeks: A Blow to Team’s Offensive Capabilities

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 15, 2024 at 3:26 am EST
In a significant blow to the Memphis Grizzlies, Desmond Bane, their versatile wing player, is set to be away from the court for at least six weeks. The setback is due to a Grade 3 left ankle sprain sustained by Bane during a recent face-off against the Clippers. The Grizzlies, already wrestling with a spate of injuries, now face an even more challenging period.

Bane’s Absence: A Stinging Blow

Desmond Bane’s injury is a stinging blow to the Grizzlies’ offensive capabilities. With an impressive average of 24.4 points and 5.3 assists per game this season, his absence is certain to be deeply felt. The team intends to re-evaluate Bane’s condition in three weeks, keeping a close eye on his recovery progress.

Grizzlies’ Injury Woes Continue

The Grizzlies are no strangers to injury this season. The team’s leading scorer, Ja Morant, has already been ruled out for the rest of the season following shoulder surgery. The dynamic guard was a vital cog in the Grizzlies’ machine, and his loss has undoubtedly shaken the team’s structure.

Multiple Setbacks

Apart from Bane and Morant, the Grizzlies are also dealing with the absence of Marcus Smart. Smart, another key player, is out for at least six weeks due to an injury to his right ring finger. The team also recently lost Jake LaRavia to a left ankle sprain. LaRavia, who suffered the injury in a game against the New York Knicks, is expected to be re-evaluated in three weeks. These series of injuries present a major hurdle for the Grizzlies, who will need to strategize effectively to maintain their performance level in the forthcoming games.

Sports United States
Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

