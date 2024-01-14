Griffin Ness Leads UND to Early Lead in Series Finale Against Omaha

In a thrilling series finale at the Ralph Engelstad Arena, the University of Omaha locked horns with the 4th-ranked University of North Dakota (UND). This clash followed the University of Omaha’s riveting overtime victory in the series opener with a scoreline of 5-4. The arena was abuzz with anticipation as fans and players alike awaited the outcome of the much-anticipated second match in the series.

UND’s Strong Start

Setting the tone for the game, UND’s Griffin Ness found the back of the net with his second goal of the season, giving UND an early lead of 1-0 against Omaha. This pivotal goal was a result of a well-executed forced turnover by Ben Strinden on Omaha’s defenseman Joaquim Lemay. Ness, capitalising on this opportunity, skillfully deceived goalie Simon Latkoczy, slotting the puck home and sending the UND supporters into rapturous applause.

Lineup Changes and Strategic Adjustments

UND’s lineup saw significant shifts due to illnesses and strategic adjustments. Hobie Hedquist replaced Ludvig Persson as the starting goalkeeper following Persson’s recent bout with illness. Additionally, the defensive pairings for UND were reshuffled, and Ness was selected as the extra skater over Tanner Komzak, a choice that undoubtedly proved worthwhile. Meanwhile, Omaha made a solitary change in their lineup, swapping defenseman Dom Vidoli for Noah Ellis.

Omaha’s Historic Quest

Despite being on the back foot after Ness’s early goal, Omaha remained undeterred, continuing their pursuit of a historic victory. They aimed to achieve their first-ever clean sweep against UND, a feat that would undoubtedly etch their name in the annals of hockey history.