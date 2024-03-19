Griezmann's Record Streak Ends: Injury Sidelines Star from France Squad

Antoine Griezmann's remarkable run of 84 consecutive appearances for the French national team comes to an abrupt halt as he is sidelined due to an ankle sprain. This development sees Griezmann missing the friendly matches against Germany and Chile, marking his first absence from the squad since November 2016. Lazio midfielder Matteo Guendouzi is called up as his replacement, signaling a significant shift for Les Bleus ahead of their final preparations for Euro 2024.

Advertisment

Unprecedented Streak Comes to an End

Griezmann, a key figure in the French setup, has been a consistent performer for his nation, contributing 44 goals over his illustrious career. His absence is felt not just in the numbers but in the experience and leadership he brings on the field. Coach Didier Deschamps, while acknowledging Griezmann's unique attributes, emphasized the team's need to adapt and rearrange in light of his unavailability. The injury occurred despite Griezmann's recent return to Atletico Madrid's lineup, where he made a significant impact, including scoring in the Champions League.

Guendouzi Steps In

Advertisment

Matteo Guendouzi's call-up to replace Griezmann marks his first return to the national team since the World Cup. Having last played in a 1-0 defeat against Tunisia, Guendouzi's inclusion is seen as an opportunity for the young midfielder to prove his mettle on the international stage. With seven caps and one goal to his name, Guendouzi's performance in the upcoming friendlies could help solidify his position within the team, offering a different dynamic in Griezmann's absence.

Impact on Team Dynamics and Upcoming Matches

Besides Griezmann, the French squad faces other injury concerns, including doubts over AC Milan goalkeeper Mike Maignan and Paris Saint-Germain winger Ousmane Dembele. However, Deschamps remains optimistic about the recovery of other key players like Adrien Rabiot, Lucas Hernandez, and Ibrahima Konate. As France prepares to face Germany and Chile in their upcoming friendlies, the team's adaptability and depth will be tested, providing insights into their readiness for Euro 2024.

As Les Bleus navigate through these challenges, the absence of Antoine Griezmann offers a moment of reflection on his substantial contribution to the national team and the opportunity for emerging talents to step up. With Euro 2024 on the horizon, France's ability to adapt and evolve in the face of adversity could very well define their campaign in the tournament.