Grethcel Soltones Transitions to Akari Chargers for 2024 PVL Season

In an exciting turn of events, the Premier Volleyball League (PVL) 2024 season is set to see a significant shift in the volleyball landscape. Notable player Grethcel Soltones is making her move to the Akari Chargers after a productive three-season stint with Petro Gazz.

A New Chapter for Soltones

At 28, the former NCAA MVP from San Sebastian College, Soltones, has cemented her status as a versatile player. With a record as the top 7 scorer and an efficient digger and receiver in the previous All-Filipino Conference, she is bound to bring a fresh dynamic to the Chargers. The team is currently overseen by Taka Minowa, following the departure of head coach Jorge Souza de Brito in December. Akari is anticipated to announce a new head coach soon.

Team Dynamics

Soltones joins a diverse mix of raw talent and seasoned players, including Faith Nisperos, Trisha Genesis, Fifi Sharma, Michelle Cobb, Justine Jazareno, Dindin Santiago-Manabat, Eli Soyud, and Bang Pineda. The team’s active recruitment strategy has seen the addition of several key players in the past seasons, and the inclusion of Soltones is expected to bolster their performance further.

Aiming High

The Akari Chargers have set their sights on achieving their first PVL semifinal berth. After finishing seventh out of twelve in the second All-Filipino Conference, the team is determined to reach new heights. In tandem, Akari’s sister team, Nxled, has recently signed Ivy Lacsina, a notable player from the now-defunct F2 Logistics, adding to the shifting dynamics of the upcoming season.

Meanwhile, other teams are not far behind in making significant changes. Ara Galang and Aby Maraño have joined the ranks of the Chery Tiggo Crossovers for the 2024 Premier Volleyball League (PVL) season after the disbandment of their previous team, the F2 Logistics Cargo Movers. The Crossovers, who finished fourth in the previous PVL All-Filipino Conference, are hoping to return to the podium with the addition of Galang and Maraño.

As the 2024 PVL season approaches, the stakes are high, and the excitement is palpable. The addition of new players promises to make this season one of the most competitive and unpredictable yet. With their recent acquisitions, teams like the Akari Chargers are poised to make a significant impact in the league, pushing the boundaries of the sport and making every match a must-watch event.