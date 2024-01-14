en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Ireland

Gregory O’Kane Champions Youth Development Ahead of Hurling Championship

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 13, 2024 at 9:16 pm EST
Gregory O’Kane Champions Youth Development Ahead of Hurling Championship

Gregory O’Kane, a significant figure in the Dunloy hurling scene, has recently voiced his optimism and passion towards the sport, and the fervor that the Antrim community holds for it. With Dunloy poised for the Antrim Senior Hurling Championship final against reigning champions, Cushendall, O’Kane looks back on past accomplishments and envisions a promising future for Dunloy, emphasizing the crucial part youth development and coaching play in it.

From Youth Development to Championship Success

The dedication put into nurturing young talent is starting to bear fruit, with the present team being a result of a comprehensive underage system. The club also witnesses the participation of former players’ children, including many offspring of the victorious 1990s team, implying a strong heritage and continuity within the club. O’Kane, who has represented Antrim at the inter-county level, has also found gratification in coaching roles following his playing career.

Coaching Challenges and Joys

He acknowledges the hurdles that accompany coaching but takes pleasure in the involvement at all levels of the game. The enhancement of Antrim’s hurling scene is partly credited to the Joe McDonagh Cup, which O’Kane believes has been advantageous for Antrim by offering quality competitive games.

Structuring for Success

He also underscores the need for improved structures in secondary school coaching and college support to further assist the progression of players from minors through to seniors. As Dunloy and Cushendall prepare for the final, O’Kane is hopeful for Dunloy’s young team and is a staunch advocate for the significance of solid coaching and community engagement in the sport.

0
Ireland Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Ireland

See more
2 mins ago
Cork Simon Community's Ian O'Sullivan Sentenced for Public Order Offences
In an event that has evoked a sense of deep societal concern, Ian O’Sullivan, a man associated with the Cork Simon Community, faced the judicial hammer at the Cork District Court. Judge Mary Dorgan sentenced O’Sullivan to a four-month incarceration following his admission of guilt to a series of public order offenses in Cork city.
Cork Simon Community's Ian O'Sullivan Sentenced for Public Order Offences
Irish Housing Market Sees Shift as Dublin Homeowners Migrate to Coastal Towns
25 mins ago
Irish Housing Market Sees Shift as Dublin Homeowners Migrate to Coastal Towns
Richard Chambers: A News Anchor's Race Towards the Rome Marathon
25 mins ago
Richard Chambers: A News Anchor's Race Towards the Rome Marathon
Dublin 12's Gentrification Attracting First-time Homebuyers
17 mins ago
Dublin 12's Gentrification Attracting First-time Homebuyers
Wim Hof, 'The Iceman', Inspires at Dublin's Pendulum Summit
24 mins ago
Wim Hof, 'The Iceman', Inspires at Dublin's Pendulum Summit
Dublin 1 Real Estate: A Shift from Investor Dominance to Owner-Occupiers
24 mins ago
Dublin 1 Real Estate: A Shift from Investor Dominance to Owner-Occupiers
Latest Headlines
World News
Decay Clinches Second Reign as TNA Knockouts World Tag Team Champions
5 seconds
Decay Clinches Second Reign as TNA Knockouts World Tag Team Champions
FIU Secures Narrow Victory in High Scoring Game Against UTEP
26 seconds
FIU Secures Narrow Victory in High Scoring Game Against UTEP
Rakhimova and Fernandez Triumph in Australian Open First Round
1 min
Rakhimova and Fernandez Triumph in Australian Open First Round
Richmond Spiders Triumph Over George Mason Patriots in a Thrilling Basketball Match
1 min
Richmond Spiders Triumph Over George Mason Patriots in a Thrilling Basketball Match
Auburn's Dominance Continues with Victory over LSU in College Basketball Showdown
2 mins
Auburn's Dominance Continues with Victory over LSU in College Basketball Showdown
Pittsburgh Penguins Reschedule Game to Avoid Clash with Steelers' Wild Card Match
2 mins
Pittsburgh Penguins Reschedule Game to Avoid Clash with Steelers' Wild Card Match
Samford Dominates Court Against VMI in High-Scoring Basketball Game
2 mins
Samford Dominates Court Against VMI in High-Scoring Basketball Game
Catalonia's Political Discourse Broadens Beyond Independence with Junts' Immigration Agenda
2 mins
Catalonia's Political Discourse Broadens Beyond Independence with Junts' Immigration Agenda
Drama and Triumph: Unfolding Events in the Wrestling World
2 mins
Drama and Triumph: Unfolding Events in the Wrestling World
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
3 hours
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
3 hours
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
3 hours
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
4 hours
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
6 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
9 hours
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
9 hours
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
9 hours
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
10 hours
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app