Gregory O’Kane Champions Youth Development Ahead of Hurling Championship

Gregory O’Kane, a significant figure in the Dunloy hurling scene, has recently voiced his optimism and passion towards the sport, and the fervor that the Antrim community holds for it. With Dunloy poised for the Antrim Senior Hurling Championship final against reigning champions, Cushendall, O’Kane looks back on past accomplishments and envisions a promising future for Dunloy, emphasizing the crucial part youth development and coaching play in it.

From Youth Development to Championship Success

The dedication put into nurturing young talent is starting to bear fruit, with the present team being a result of a comprehensive underage system. The club also witnesses the participation of former players’ children, including many offspring of the victorious 1990s team, implying a strong heritage and continuity within the club. O’Kane, who has represented Antrim at the inter-county level, has also found gratification in coaching roles following his playing career.

Coaching Challenges and Joys

He acknowledges the hurdles that accompany coaching but takes pleasure in the involvement at all levels of the game. The enhancement of Antrim’s hurling scene is partly credited to the Joe McDonagh Cup, which O’Kane believes has been advantageous for Antrim by offering quality competitive games.

Structuring for Success

He also underscores the need for improved structures in secondary school coaching and college support to further assist the progression of players from minors through to seniors. As Dunloy and Cushendall prepare for the final, O’Kane is hopeful for Dunloy’s young team and is a staunch advocate for the significance of solid coaching and community engagement in the sport.