Sports

Greg Valentine Reveals Origins of ‘The Hammer’ Nickname and His Ownership of It

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 13, 2024 at 11:52 am EST
WWE Hall of Famer, Greg Valentine, recently revealed the origins of his iconic nickname ‘The Hammer’ during an engaging interview with Wrestling Shoot Interviews. The nickname, which has become synonymous with Valentine’s intimidating in-ring persona, was credited to Tony Schiavone, a respected wrestling broadcaster with a unique commentary style.

Birth of ‘The Hammer’

During Valentine’s tenure with NWA Mid-Atlantic Wrestling, Schiavone’s distinctive commentary breathed life into ‘The Hammer.’ His observations of Valentine’s aggressive, no-holds-barred wrestling style, especially his tendency to throw opponents out of the ring and execute powerful moves, painted a vivid picture of a wrestler with the might and tenacity of a hammer. This eventually cemented Valentine’s wrestling identity as Greg ‘The Hammer’ Valentine.

More Than a Nickname

The nickname has not only contributed to Valentine’s wrestling persona but has also been a boon to his marketing and financial gains within the wrestling industry. In a surprising revelation, Valentine shared that WWE Chairman Vince McMahon allowed him to maintain ownership of his wrestling name. This enabled him to market his own merchandise, using his wrestling name without any interference from the WWE.

A Glimpse into Valentine’s Career

In the same interview, Valentine also touched on other aspects of his illustrious career. He recalled the worst injury he ever suffered, which ironically did not occur during a match. After a match at an independent show in Chicago, he tore his knee and quad on his right side. Despite these challenges, Valentine’s enduring spirit and love for the sport shone through, highlighting why he is revered as a legend within the wrestling community.

Sports Wrestling
Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

