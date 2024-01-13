Greg Valentine Reveals Origins of ‘The Hammer’ Nickname and His Ownership of It

WWE Hall of Famer, Greg Valentine, recently revealed the origins of his iconic nickname ‘The Hammer’ during an engaging interview with Wrestling Shoot Interviews. The nickname, which has become synonymous with Valentine’s intimidating in-ring persona, was credited to Tony Schiavone, a respected wrestling broadcaster with a unique commentary style.

Birth of ‘The Hammer’

During Valentine’s tenure with NWA Mid-Atlantic Wrestling, Schiavone’s distinctive commentary breathed life into ‘The Hammer.’ His observations of Valentine’s aggressive, no-holds-barred wrestling style, especially his tendency to throw opponents out of the ring and execute powerful moves, painted a vivid picture of a wrestler with the might and tenacity of a hammer. This eventually cemented Valentine’s wrestling identity as Greg ‘The Hammer’ Valentine.

More Than a Nickname

The nickname has not only contributed to Valentine’s wrestling persona but has also been a boon to his marketing and financial gains within the wrestling industry. In a surprising revelation, Valentine shared that WWE Chairman Vince McMahon allowed him to maintain ownership of his wrestling name. This enabled him to market his own merchandise, using his wrestling name without any interference from the WWE.

A Glimpse into Valentine’s Career

In the same interview, Valentine also touched on other aspects of his illustrious career. He recalled the worst injury he ever suffered, which ironically did not occur during a match. After a match at an independent show in Chicago, he tore his knee and quad on his right side. Despite these challenges, Valentine’s enduring spirit and love for the sport shone through, highlighting why he is revered as a legend within the wrestling community.