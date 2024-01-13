en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Interviews

Greg Valentine Recounts Worst Injury and Praises Dusty Rhodes in Recent Interview

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 13, 2024 at 1:31 am EST
Greg Valentine Recounts Worst Injury and Praises Dusty Rhodes in Recent Interview

In an unanticipated revelation, WWE Hall of Famer Greg Valentine recently recounted the most severe injury of his wrestling career, one that surprisingly did not occur in the ring. This anecdote emerged alongside Valentine’s reflections on his fellow wrestlers, notably Dusty Rhodes and ‘Superstar’ Billy Graham, shedding light on the diverse styles and personalities that have shaped the wrestling industry.

Valentine’s Unexpected Injury

Valentine’s worst wrestling injury transpired outside the ring, following a match at an independent show in Chicago where he teamed with Brutus Beefcake against The Nasty Boys. Unusually, the injury occurred due to a misstep on a unique staircase, leading to a torn knee and quad on Valentine’s right side. This incident serves as a stark reminder of the hazards professional wrestlers face, not only in the ring but in the arenas and venues where they perform.

Praise for Dusty Rhodes

During the same interview with “Wrestling Shoot Interviews,” Valentine expressed admiration for the late Dusty Rhodes. Lauding Rhodes for his charisma, Valentine emphasized that a wrestler’s physique does not necessarily determine their superstar status. Rhodes’ engaging interviews and ability to connect with fans made him a beloved figure in the wrestling world, with Valentine lauding his ‘heart of gold’ and endurance during long matches.

Contrasting Rhodes with ‘Superstar’ Billy Graham

While Valentine praised Rhodes, he also drew comparisons with ‘Superstar’ Billy Graham. Valentine noted that despite Graham’s reputation for captivating interviews, he didn’t match up to Rhodes in the ring. The contrast between these two wrestling greats illustrates the multifaceted nature of the sport, where charisma, physical prowess, and the ability to engage audiences all play crucial roles.

0
Interviews Sports Wrestling
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Interviews

See more
58 mins ago
J.I.D.'s '30 (Freestyle)': An Artistic Testament to Mentorship and Growth
Dreamville artist J.I.D. has unveiled a new freestyle, ’30 (Freestyle)’, which he candidly discussed during a recent interview on Angela Yee’s Way Up radio show. The freestyle emerged as a product of practice repetition, a technique J.I.D. mastered under the tutelage of his label boss and mentor, J. Cole. This approach pivots around a continuous
J.I.D.'s '30 (Freestyle)': An Artistic Testament to Mentorship and Growth
Dan Gheesling on 'The Traitors': A New Game, Old Challenges
4 hours ago
Dan Gheesling on 'The Traitors': A New Game, Old Challenges
Orange Cassidy Reflects on His AEW Journey and the Iconic Stadium Stampede Match
4 hours ago
Orange Cassidy Reflects on His AEW Journey and the Iconic Stadium Stampede Match
A Peek into Presidential Candidates' Lives: WMUR's Candidate Cafe Series
2 hours ago
A Peek into Presidential Candidates' Lives: WMUR's Candidate Cafe Series
Los Angeles Chargers Interview Todd Monken for Head Coach Position
3 hours ago
Los Angeles Chargers Interview Todd Monken for Head Coach Position
Marcus Jordan: Beyond the Court and Into the Boardroom
4 hours ago
Marcus Jordan: Beyond the Court and Into the Boardroom
Latest Headlines
World News
Worcestershire's ECT Service Achieves Perfect Compliance Rating in ECTAS Review
30 seconds
Worcestershire's ECT Service Achieves Perfect Compliance Rating in ECTAS Review
Shropshire's Largest Veterans Bowls League Faces Challenges Ahead of 2024 Season
47 seconds
Shropshire's Largest Veterans Bowls League Faces Challenges Ahead of 2024 Season
Reggae Boyz Under-20 Squad Gears Up for 2024 Concacaf Qualifiers
2 mins
Reggae Boyz Under-20 Squad Gears Up for 2024 Concacaf Qualifiers
VnExpress Marathon Unveils Unique Medal for Ho Chi Minh City Race
2 mins
VnExpress Marathon Unveils Unique Medal for Ho Chi Minh City Race
Samaritans Debunk 'Blue Monday' Myth with Human Connection Campaign
3 mins
Samaritans Debunk 'Blue Monday' Myth with Human Connection Campaign
Mama Kelce's Game Day Preparations and Views on Public Relationships
3 mins
Mama Kelce's Game Day Preparations and Views on Public Relationships
Celebration in Kano as NNPP Supporters Commemorate Governor Yusuf's Supreme Court Victory
4 mins
Celebration in Kano as NNPP Supporters Commemorate Governor Yusuf's Supreme Court Victory
Fierce Competition in High School Girls' Basketball Games Across Counties
5 mins
Fierce Competition in High School Girls' Basketball Games Across Counties
High School Boys' Basketball: Game Triumphs, Unexpected Disruptions and More
5 mins
High School Boys' Basketball: Game Triumphs, Unexpected Disruptions and More
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
45 mins
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
6 hours
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
11 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
12 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
12 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
14 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
16 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
17 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
18 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app