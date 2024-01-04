Greg Taylor’s Goal and Gesture Spark Debate About His Role at Celtic

Greg Taylor, the Celtic left-back, made an indelible mark in the first fixture of 2024, scoring the third goal in a decisive 3-0 triumph over St Mirren. This victory left Celtic a clear eight points atop the Scottish Premiership, wrapping up the initial section of the season on a high note. Daizen Maeda and Matt O’Riley also contributed goals, solidifying Celtic’s strong position going into the winter break.

Taylor’s Defining Moment

Following his goal, Taylor made a gesture that captured the attention of fans and critics alike. He placed his fingers to his ears as he dashed towards the corner, a likely response to the criticism he’s been facing from home fans throughout the game. This action, however, may hold a deeper meaning as a message to some Celtic supporters who question his suitability as a starter for the Scottish champions.

Questioning Taylor’s Role

Since joining Celtic in October 2019, Taylor has been viewed by some as a temporary solution until a supposedly superior replacement is found. Despite being one of the only two players to have started every game for Celtic this season alongside Callum McGregor and having played 32 times in all for club and country, Taylor’s contributions often meet with skepticism.

Undeterred by Criticism

Even after netting Celtic’s third goal against St Mirren, Taylor acknowledged that the criticism was warranted for the team following successive losses to Kilmarnock and Hearts. Yet, his confidence remains unscathed. He expresses faith in his abilities to maintain his position in the team amidst transfer rumours, and he talks about the need for growth and the challenges that come with playing for a big club. His performance in the St Mirren game, including two tackles, four clearances, and five key passes, demonstrates his commitment to meeting the high standards demanded at Celtic.