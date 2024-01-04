en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Sports

Greg Taylor’s Goal and Gesture Spark Debate About His Role at Celtic

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 7:44 pm EST
Greg Taylor’s Goal and Gesture Spark Debate About His Role at Celtic

Greg Taylor, the Celtic left-back, made an indelible mark in the first fixture of 2024, scoring the third goal in a decisive 3-0 triumph over St Mirren. This victory left Celtic a clear eight points atop the Scottish Premiership, wrapping up the initial section of the season on a high note. Daizen Maeda and Matt O’Riley also contributed goals, solidifying Celtic’s strong position going into the winter break.

Taylor’s Defining Moment

Following his goal, Taylor made a gesture that captured the attention of fans and critics alike. He placed his fingers to his ears as he dashed towards the corner, a likely response to the criticism he’s been facing from home fans throughout the game. This action, however, may hold a deeper meaning as a message to some Celtic supporters who question his suitability as a starter for the Scottish champions.

Questioning Taylor’s Role

Since joining Celtic in October 2019, Taylor has been viewed by some as a temporary solution until a supposedly superior replacement is found. Despite being one of the only two players to have started every game for Celtic this season alongside Callum McGregor and having played 32 times in all for club and country, Taylor’s contributions often meet with skepticism.

Undeterred by Criticism

Even after netting Celtic’s third goal against St Mirren, Taylor acknowledged that the criticism was warranted for the team following successive losses to Kilmarnock and Hearts. Yet, his confidence remains unscathed. He expresses faith in his abilities to maintain his position in the team amidst transfer rumours, and he talks about the need for growth and the challenges that come with playing for a big club. His performance in the St Mirren game, including two tackles, four clearances, and five key passes, demonstrates his commitment to meeting the high standards demanded at Celtic.

0
Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Sports

See more
29 seconds ago
Zimbabwe's Sikandar Raza Nominated for ICC Men's T20I Cricketer of the Year 2023
The cricketing arena is abuzz as Zimbabwean all-rounder Sikandar Raza makes it to the nomination list for the ICC Men’s T20I Cricketer of the Year 2023. This recognition comes in the wake of Raza’s phenomenal performance in cricket over the past year, where he has shown an exceptional stride in his career. Stellar Performance Raza’s
Zimbabwe's Sikandar Raza Nominated for ICC Men's T20I Cricketer of the Year 2023
GTI Asset Management Commends Media Coverage of NPFL, Outlines 2024 Aspirations
2 mins ago
GTI Asset Management Commends Media Coverage of NPFL, Outlines 2024 Aspirations
Families and Ski Enthusiasts Revel at Horseshoe Resort Despite Weather Challenges
2 mins ago
Families and Ski Enthusiasts Revel at Horseshoe Resort Despite Weather Challenges
Wisconsin Football Captain Maema Njongmeta Bids Farewell, Sets Sights on 2024 NFL Draft
55 seconds ago
Wisconsin Football Captain Maema Njongmeta Bids Farewell, Sets Sights on 2024 NFL Draft
Boxer Jarrell Miller Arrested for Carjacking: A Career Marred by Legal Troubles
1 min ago
Boxer Jarrell Miller Arrested for Carjacking: A Career Marred by Legal Troubles
Carolina Core FC Signs Former Lafayette Goalkeeper; High Point's Coach Huss Receives Mid-Season Award
2 mins ago
Carolina Core FC Signs Former Lafayette Goalkeeper; High Point's Coach Huss Receives Mid-Season Award
Latest Headlines
World News
Zimbabwe's Sikandar Raza Nominated for ICC Men's T20I Cricketer of the Year 2023
30 seconds
Zimbabwe's Sikandar Raza Nominated for ICC Men's T20I Cricketer of the Year 2023
Nikki Haley: A Shift in Rhetoric on Illegal Immigration and Civil War Remarks
40 seconds
Nikki Haley: A Shift in Rhetoric on Illegal Immigration and Civil War Remarks
Wisconsin Football Captain Maema Njongmeta Bids Farewell, Sets Sights on 2024 NFL Draft
56 seconds
Wisconsin Football Captain Maema Njongmeta Bids Farewell, Sets Sights on 2024 NFL Draft
Pittsburg County Election Board Outlines Voter Guidelines Ahead of Special Election
1 min
Pittsburg County Election Board Outlines Voter Guidelines Ahead of Special Election
Boxer Jarrell Miller Arrested for Carjacking: A Career Marred by Legal Troubles
1 min
Boxer Jarrell Miller Arrested for Carjacking: A Career Marred by Legal Troubles
YWCA Montana Faces Grant Funding Delay: Impact on Essential Services
2 mins
YWCA Montana Faces Grant Funding Delay: Impact on Essential Services
Carolina Core FC Signs Former Lafayette Goalkeeper; High Point's Coach Huss Receives Mid-Season Award
2 mins
Carolina Core FC Signs Former Lafayette Goalkeeper; High Point's Coach Huss Receives Mid-Season Award
GTI Asset Management Commends Media Coverage of NPFL, Outlines 2024 Aspirations
2 mins
GTI Asset Management Commends Media Coverage of NPFL, Outlines 2024 Aspirations
Oregon's Wildfire Protection Funding: A Tale of Two Proposals
2 mins
Oregon's Wildfire Protection Funding: A Tale of Two Proposals
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
2 hours
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
2 hours
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
3 hours
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
5 hours
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
5 hours
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
5 hours
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
5 hours
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
6 hours
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
7 hours
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app