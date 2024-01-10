en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
India

Greg Stewart Poised for Rangers Return After Impressive Mumbai City FC Tenure

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 10, 2024 at 11:18 am EST | Updated: Jan 10, 2024 at 11:46 am EST
Greg Stewart Poised for Rangers Return After Impressive Mumbai City FC Tenure

Seasoned forward Greg Stewart is reportedly on the brink of a significant career pivot—returning to his former club, Rangers, after a remarkable stint with Mumbai City FC in the Indian Super League (ISL). The 33-year-old’s decision to leave India and return to Scotland is driven by a heartfelt desire to be closer to his family.

Stewart’s Legacy at Rangers and Mumbai City FC

Stewart’s time with Rangers during the 2020-2021 season was pivotal, marking an end to Celtic’s long-standing dominance by clinching the title. His performance in India has been equally, if not more, impressive. With 27 goals across all competitions and two ISL Winners’ Shields to his name, along with the Player of the Season award in 2021-22, Stewart has left an indelible mark on the ISL and Mumbai City FC.

Mumbai City FC Faces a Potential Loss

Mumbai City FC currently faces the daunting prospect of losing Stewart, who has made 46 appearances and scored two goals this season. The club has provided Stewart the choice to terminate his contract, and it remains uncertain whether they will resort to selling or releasing him. This potential departure comes in the wake of the exit of Des Buckingham, the former head coach, who joined Oxford United in November.

An Anticipated Return to Rangers

Stewart’s return to Rangers would symbolize a full-circle moment in his career, a moment that is eagerly awaited by fans and fellow players. As Mumbai City FC prepares for the Kalinga Super Cup, there’s no denying that Stewart’s absence will be felt on the field. His return to Scotland could potentially reignite his career and strengthen Rangers’ squad, offering an exciting prospect for the upcoming season.

0
India Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

India

See more
3 mins ago
Karnataka CM Forms Implementation Committees for Five Guarantee Schemes
The Chief Minister of Karnataka, Siddaramaiah, has made a decisive move towards fulfilling the electoral promises of the ruling Congress party. He announced the creation of multi-level committees tasked with overseeing the execution of the state government’s five guarantee schemes: Anna Bhagya, Shakti, Gruha Jyothi, Gruha Lakshmi, and Yuva Nidhi. The projected budget for these
Karnataka CM Forms Implementation Committees for Five Guarantee Schemes
India's Path to Development: Narendra Modi's 25-Year Vision
8 mins ago
India's Path to Development: Narendra Modi's 25-Year Vision
Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar Dismisses Allegations, Defends Order
9 mins ago
Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar Dismisses Allegations, Defends Order
CBN Seizes Over 5 Tonnes of Poppy Straw in Major Anti-Drug Operation on Rajasthan Highway
3 mins ago
CBN Seizes Over 5 Tonnes of Poppy Straw in Major Anti-Drug Operation on Rajasthan Highway
PM Narendra Modi Inaugurates Vibrant Gujarat Global Trade Show 2024: Unveils Commemorative Coin and Stamp
7 mins ago
PM Narendra Modi Inaugurates Vibrant Gujarat Global Trade Show 2024: Unveils Commemorative Coin and Stamp
West Bengal Lesbian Couple Overcomes Barriers to Marry in Uttar Pradesh
8 mins ago
West Bengal Lesbian Couple Overcomes Barriers to Marry in Uttar Pradesh
Latest Headlines
World News
Pakistan's Caretaker PM Calls for Afghan Vigilance: A Cry for Regional Security
35 seconds
Pakistan's Caretaker PM Calls for Afghan Vigilance: A Cry for Regional Security
Nigeria’s Anti-Corruption Strategy Intensifies: ICPC Chairman Pledges Personal Court Appearance and Technological Advancements
40 seconds
Nigeria’s Anti-Corruption Strategy Intensifies: ICPC Chairman Pledges Personal Court Appearance and Technological Advancements
Morocco's World Cup Triumph: A New Chapter in African Football
44 seconds
Morocco's World Cup Triumph: A New Chapter in African Football
Ghana's Black Stars Showcase Cultural Pride at AFCON 2023
2 mins
Ghana's Black Stars Showcase Cultural Pride at AFCON 2023
Karnataka CM Forms Implementation Committees for Five Guarantee Schemes
3 mins
Karnataka CM Forms Implementation Committees for Five Guarantee Schemes
Buffalo Bills Clinch Close Win Over Miami Dolphins in Week 18 NFL Matchup
3 mins
Buffalo Bills Clinch Close Win Over Miami Dolphins in Week 18 NFL Matchup
Middletown South's Football Coach Steve Antonucci Bids Farewell After 26 Seasons
4 mins
Middletown South's Football Coach Steve Antonucci Bids Farewell After 26 Seasons
Ardscoil Rós Clinches Victory in Harty Cup Quarter-Final Against John the Baptist CS
4 mins
Ardscoil Rós Clinches Victory in Harty Cup Quarter-Final Against John the Baptist CS
Folly Beach Announces Special Election Following City Council Resignation
4 mins
Folly Beach Announces Special Election Following City Council Resignation
Palworld: A Fresh Twist on Monster Collecting Games Launching January 19, 2024
1 hour
Palworld: A Fresh Twist on Monster Collecting Games Launching January 19, 2024
Bandai Namco Unleashes Panda's Power in New Tekken 8 Gameplay Footage
1 hour
Bandai Namco Unleashes Panda's Power in New Tekken 8 Gameplay Footage
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
3 hours
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
4 hours
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
Mercedes Teams Up with Luminar to Revolutionize F1 Safety Car with Advanced LiDAR Technology
5 hours
Mercedes Teams Up with Luminar to Revolutionize F1 Safety Car with Advanced LiDAR Technology
Car Rollover Causes Traffic Disruption on Western Australia's Busy Highway
5 hours
Car Rollover Causes Traffic Disruption on Western Australia's Busy Highway
2023 Surpasses 2016 as the Hottest Year on Record: A Wake-Up Call for Climate Action
5 hours
2023 Surpasses 2016 as the Hottest Year on Record: A Wake-Up Call for Climate Action
Inflation Battle Persists Despite Progress: Australia's Property Market Forecast for 2024
5 hours
Inflation Battle Persists Despite Progress: Australia's Property Market Forecast for 2024
Reimagining HR: The Evolution of Service Delivery Models
6 hours
Reimagining HR: The Evolution of Service Delivery Models

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app