Greg Stewart Poised for Rangers Return After Impressive Mumbai City FC Tenure

Seasoned forward Greg Stewart is reportedly on the brink of a significant career pivot—returning to his former club, Rangers, after a remarkable stint with Mumbai City FC in the Indian Super League (ISL). The 33-year-old’s decision to leave India and return to Scotland is driven by a heartfelt desire to be closer to his family.

Stewart’s Legacy at Rangers and Mumbai City FC

Stewart’s time with Rangers during the 2020-2021 season was pivotal, marking an end to Celtic’s long-standing dominance by clinching the title. His performance in India has been equally, if not more, impressive. With 27 goals across all competitions and two ISL Winners’ Shields to his name, along with the Player of the Season award in 2021-22, Stewart has left an indelible mark on the ISL and Mumbai City FC.

Mumbai City FC Faces a Potential Loss

Mumbai City FC currently faces the daunting prospect of losing Stewart, who has made 46 appearances and scored two goals this season. The club has provided Stewart the choice to terminate his contract, and it remains uncertain whether they will resort to selling or releasing him. This potential departure comes in the wake of the exit of Des Buckingham, the former head coach, who joined Oxford United in November.

An Anticipated Return to Rangers

Stewart’s return to Rangers would symbolize a full-circle moment in his career, a moment that is eagerly awaited by fans and fellow players. As Mumbai City FC prepares for the Kalinga Super Cup, there’s no denying that Stewart’s absence will be felt on the field. His return to Scotland could potentially reignite his career and strengthen Rangers’ squad, offering an exciting prospect for the upcoming season.