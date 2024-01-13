en English
Sports

Greg Rutherford Trades Strictly for Skates in Dancing On Ice

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 13, 2024 at 3:22 pm EST
Greg Rutherford Trades Strictly for Skates in Dancing On Ice

Greg Rutherford, a former British Olympian, has expressed his preference for the physicality and control involved in training for ITV’s Dancing On Ice over his past stint on BBC’s Strictly Come Dancing. Despite the risks inherent in ice skating, Rutherford finds it akin to a sport, a genre he is more comfortable with, and anticipates continuing the activity throughout his life.

Trading Dance Shoes for Ice Skates

Rutherford, who participated in Strictly in 2016, felt out of his element in the ballroom dancing program. The 37-year-old sportsman admitted to feeling ‘really crap’ at Strictly, a sentiment that has not followed him onto the ice rink. With Dancing On Ice, he finds a familiar sense of control and physicality that resonates with his athletic background.

More Than a Competition

Another contestant on the series, Love Island star Amber Davies, sees her participation as an opportunity to demonstrate personal growth since her time on the dating show. Despite initial self-doubt about her ability to compete, Davies decided to challenge herself and has found the experience rewarding.

A Stellar Line-up

Other celebrities joining Rutherford and Davies in the upcoming series include Eddie ‘The Eagle’ Edwards, Hannah Spearritt, and Roxy Shahidi. The 16th season of Dancing On Ice, which also features returning co-host Holly Willoughby and professional skater Vanessa Bauer, is set to air on Sunday, January 14 at 6.30pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

Sports
Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

