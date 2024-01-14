en English
Sports

Greg Rutherford Swaps Spikes for Skates in Dancing on Ice 2023

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 14, 2024 at 8:14 am EST
Retired Olympian and track and field athlete, Greg Rutherford, 37, has stepped onto a different kind of competitive stage, swapping his long jump spikes for ice skates in the 2023 edition of Dancing on Ice. The show premiered on ITV on January 14, marking Rutherford’s latest foray into reality TV competitions after appearances on shows like Strictly Come Dancing and Celebrity MasterChef.

From Athletic Feats to Reality TV

Rutherford has long been a household name in British athletics, known for his victories at the Olympics. Now, he’s making waves in the world of reality television. His participation in Dancing on Ice follows appearances on other popular TV programs like Strictly Come Dancing, Celebrity MasterChef, and The Chase: Celebrity Special.

Support from Loved Ones

Rutherford isn’t alone in this journey. His partner, Susie Verrill, 35, a content creator and former social media and features editor, and their three children, Milo, Rex, and Daphne, are rooting for him. The couple, who started dating in 2012 and got engaged in 2019, had planned to tie the knot in May 2023. However, a bereavement forced them to postpone the ceremony.

Embracing a New Challenge

For Rutherford, Dancing on Ice isn’t just a competition, but a new challenge and an opportunity to train and push himself. He fondly recalls his childhood love for the sport and a past interest in ice hockey, which makes this journey even more exciting. He will be performing alongside retired pair skater Vanessa James and competing against celebrities like Ricky Hatton MBE, Ryan Thomas, and Hannah Spearritt.

Sports United Kingdom
Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

