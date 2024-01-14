Greg Rutherford Swaps Spikes for Skates in Dancing on Ice 2023

Retired Olympian and track and field athlete, Greg Rutherford, 37, has stepped onto a different kind of competitive stage, swapping his long jump spikes for ice skates in the 2023 edition of Dancing on Ice. The show premiered on ITV on January 14, marking Rutherford’s latest foray into reality TV competitions after appearances on shows like Strictly Come Dancing and Celebrity MasterChef.

From Athletic Feats to Reality TV

Rutherford has long been a household name in British athletics, known for his victories at the Olympics. Now, he’s making waves in the world of reality television. His participation in Dancing on Ice follows appearances on other popular TV programs like Strictly Come Dancing, Celebrity MasterChef, and The Chase: Celebrity Special.

Support from Loved Ones

Rutherford isn’t alone in this journey. His partner, Susie Verrill, 35, a content creator and former social media and features editor, and their three children, Milo, Rex, and Daphne, are rooting for him. The couple, who started dating in 2012 and got engaged in 2019, had planned to tie the knot in May 2023. However, a bereavement forced them to postpone the ceremony.

Embracing a New Challenge

For Rutherford, Dancing on Ice isn’t just a competition, but a new challenge and an opportunity to train and push himself. He fondly recalls his childhood love for the sport and a past interest in ice hockey, which makes this journey even more exciting. He will be performing alongside retired pair skater Vanessa James and competing against celebrities like Ricky Hatton MBE, Ryan Thomas, and Hannah Spearritt.