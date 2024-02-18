Greg Rutherford: From Olympic Gold to Dancing on Ice

In the dazzling world of ice dancing, where grace meets grit, former Olympian Greg Rutherford is carving out a new chapter in his storied career. This time, on ITV's 'Dancing on Ice', where he and his professional partner, Vanessa James, glide through routines that demand not just physical prowess but an emotional connection that captivates the audience. Amid the sequins and spotlights, Rutherford reveals a supportive force behind his performances – his fiancée, Susie Verrill. Verrill, far from the jealous partner stereotype, pushes Rutherford to dial up the chemistry with James, advising him to be "as sexy as possible" and finesse his facial expressions to enhance their performances.

Advertisment

The Family Behind the Athlete

Rutherford's journey on 'Dancing on Ice' is not just his own but a family affair. Susie Verrill, beyond being a pillar of emotional support, steps into the role of coach, critiquing his routines with an eye for improvement. This unique dynamic extends to their three-year-old daughter, who, despite her tender age, does not hold back her opinions, becoming Rutherford's harshest critic. This family involvement brings a warm, personal element to the cold ice, where Rutherford finds motivation in their feedback to push his boundaries further.

Beyond the Ice

Advertisment

Behind the glittering costumes and breathtaking lifts lies a narrative of dedication and vulnerability. Rutherford, known for his Olympic long jump gold, has ventured into a realm far removed from the track. This transition from sand to ice has brought its challenges, including a significant injury that tested his resolve. Yet, it's the familial support that has been his bedrock, with Verrill's encouragement acting as a catalyst for his continued improvement. Moreover, Rutherford's concern for Vanessa James's safety during their routines underscores his commitment to their partnership, highlighting the trust and responsibility that lie at the heart of their collaboration.

Aiming for Pride

The reality of Rutherford's commitment extends beyond the rink. The time spent in rehearsals has meant time away from Verrill and their three children. In a bid to bridge this gap, Rutherford plans to have his children witness his performance live, hoping it will instill a sense of pride in them. This gesture reflects Rutherford's dual role as a competitor and a father, showcasing his desire to excel not just for the judges but for the young eyes that look up to him.

As Greg Rutherford continues to navigate the icy terrain of 'Dancing on Ice', his journey is a testament to the power of support, the pursuit of passion beyond one's comfort zone, and the enduring strength of family. Whether dazzling on the ice or dedicating time to his loved ones, Rutherford's story is one of resilience, love, and the relentless pursuit of excellence. This narrative not only entertains but inspires, reminding us of the multidimensional lives that athletes lead, both in the spotlight and behind the scenes.