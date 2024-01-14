en English
Sports

Greg Olson in the Running for Chicago Bears’ Offensive Coordinator Position

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 13, 2024 at 9:49 pm EST
Greg Olson in the Running for Chicago Bears’ Offensive Coordinator Position

The Chicago Bears are poised at the precipice of a significant decision, one that could shape the franchise’s offensive future. Closely watched by fans and football analysts alike, the Bears have narrowed down their search for an offensive coordinator to a few standout candidates, among them, Greg Olson.

Olson’s Storied NFL Journey

Currently serving as the quarterbacks coach for the Seattle Seahawks, Olson’s NFL journey spans over two decades, commencing in 2001 with the San Francisco 49ers. His coaching acumen has been honed with eight different NFL teams, a testament to his versatility and adaptability. Olson’s previous stint with the Bears was in 2003, where he served as a quarterbacks coach under the stewardship of head coach Dick Jauron and offensive coordinator John Shoop.

Olson’s Impact on the Field

Olson’s tenure in the NFL is not without significant achievements. His work with the St. Louis and Los Angeles Rams left an indelible mark, most notably contributing to quarterback Marc Bulger’s 4,000-yard passing season. His tenures with the Detroit Lions, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Jacksonville Jaguars, and the Raiders in both Oakland and Las Vegas underline his extensive experience and potential value to the Bears.

Who are the Other Contenders?

Olson’s candidacy stands alongside other notable figures in the NFL coaching realm. The Bears have reportedly been considering Shane Waldron, Liam Coen, and Klint Kubiak for the role. Olson, Waldron, and Coen share a commonality in their professional journeys—they have all worked under Rams coach Sean McVay, a respected force in the NFL coaching community.

The Bears’ decision holds substantial ramifications for the team’s offensive strategy and the development of their franchise quarterback, Justin Fields. As the Bears inch closer to their final decision, the anticipation continues to build.

author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

