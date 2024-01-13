Greenbrier East Overwhelms Woodrow Wilson in High School Basketball Showdown

In a riveting display of high school basketball, Greenbrier East upstaged their rivals, Woodrow Wilson, with a sweeping 74-33 victory in Fairlea on Friday night. The game was a testament to the sheer prowess and strategy of Greenbrier East, turning anticipated rivalry into a show of dominance.

The Unforgiving First Quarter

The first quarter set the stage for the rest of the game, with Greenbrier East outscoring Woodrow Wilson 35-5. This decisive lead set the tone of the game, creating a chasm that Woodrow Wilson found impossible to bridge. Kennedy Stewart of Greenbrier East emerged as the torchbearer, scoring all of her 21 points in this quarter, which included an impressive five 3-pointers.

Greenbrier East’s Aggressive Defense

The aggressive defense of Greenbrier East was instrumental in building a significant lead by halftime, standing at 48-12. The Spartans forced 16 turnovers, converting them into 24 points in the first half alone. Their shooting was also phenomenal, with a success rate of 47.5% from the floor and a 22-4 rebounding advantage in the first half.

The Battle Continues

In the third quarter, Woodrow Wilson found some momentum, but the gap was too large to bridge. Greenbrier East continued to extend their lead in the fourth quarter. Jada Waller was another key contributor to Greenbrier East’s victory, adding 18 points to the tally. Despite the loss, Josie Cross of Woodrow Wilson secured a double-double with 14 points and 10 rebounds. After this resounding victory, Greenbrier East is all set to face James Monroe on Monday, whereas Woodrow Wilson will try to bounce back against PikeView on Tuesday.