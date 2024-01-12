en English
Sports

Green Country Comes Alive with Array of Exciting Weekend Events

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 12, 2024 at 11:38 am EST
Green Country Comes Alive with Array of Exciting Weekend Events

Green Country, braving the winter chill, is all set to host an array of community events this weekend. The region is buzzing with anticipation as sports enthusiasts gear up for signature events like the Chili Bowl Nationals and the Aim High Academy ‘Dream Meet’ gymnastics competition, while film aficionados look forward to the inaugural Green Country Film Festival.

Chili Bowl Nationals: The Super Bowl of Racing

Continuing on Friday and Saturday, the Chili Bowl Nationals draw numerous fans each year. Likened to the Super Bowl of racing, the event is a major highlight of the weekend. Night four of the preliminary racing was held at the SageNet Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma, where Spencer Bayston claimed his career’s first preliminary feature win. In the chilly weather, Tanner Thorson secured a second-place finish, locking himself into Saturday’s Chili Bowl A-Main.

Inaugural Green Country Film Festival

Starting tonight at the Canebrake on Fort Gibson Lake in Wagoner, the inaugural Green Country Film Festival is another event that has garnered significant attention. The festival will culminate with an awards ceremony on Sunday, promising a feast of cinematic experiences for movie enthusiasts.

Aim High Academy ‘Dream Meet’ Gymnastics Competition

For gymnastics fans, the Aim High Academy ‘Dream Meet’ gymnastics competition is a must-attend event. Spanning from Friday to Sunday at the Cox Business center, the competition will feature over 800 participants from Oklahoma and beyond. The event, dedicated to the memory of Martin Luther King Jr., aims to support gymnastics opportunities for low-income Tulsa families.

Sober Sips Non-alcoholic Festival and Tulsa Oilers Arena Challenge

Wel Bar is organizing the ‘Sober Sips’ non-alcoholic festival at Mother Road Market for those participating in Dry January or seeking non-alcoholic beverage options. Attendees can enjoy a range of non-alcoholic drinks between 4 p.m. and 8 p.m. Lastly, the Tulsa Oilers Arena challenge is scheduled for February 3rd, with a practice session on Saturday morning at the BOK Center, allowing participants to prepare for the upcoming 5k run and stair-climbing challenge.

Sports United States
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

