Green Bay Packers Stand by Rookie Kicker Despite Struggles

The NFC Divisional playoff game between the Green Bay Packers and the San Francisco 49ers holds an unexpected twist, a dilemma revolving around the Packers' rookie kicker, Anders Carlson. The young talent has been the NFL's most inconsistent kicker, missing a kick in each of his last four games and nine out of the last eleven. The question arises - can the Packers overcome this hurdle and clinify a victory?

Packers' Confidence in Carlson

Despite the string of missed kicks, Packers' special teams coordinator Rich Bisaccia and head coach Matt LaFleur are standing by their player. They attribute Carlson's misses to rookie growing pains and emphasize his resilience. The Packers, in a show of loyalty and commitment, have no plans to replace Carlson, even though his performance could sway the outcome of crucial playoff games.

The Open Roster Spot

Recently, the Packers had an open roster spot with the placement of Kingsley Enagbare on injured reserve. However, they did not seize this opportunity to add another kicker. This decision further underscores the Packers' steadfast commitment to their struggling kicker.

Comparative Analysis with 49ers' Kicker

On the other side, the 49ers pose a stark contrast with their rookie kicker, Jake Moody. Moody has demonstrated superior statistics throughout this season, casting a spotlight on the Packers' kicker situation. As the Packers forge ahead with their preparations for the game, the kicking situation remains a point of concern but also a testament to their dedication to their team members.