Green Bay Packers Set to Reconnect with Southern Wisconsin Fans through Tailgate Tour

The Green Bay Packers are set to embark on the much-anticipated 'Packers Tailgate Tour' from April 9-13, aiming to reconnect with their ardent followers in Southern Wisconsin. The tour, an annual tradition of the team, exemplifies the Packers' commitment to their fans and their determination to strengthen community ties.

Line-Up and Purpose of the Tour

This year's tour will feature an impressive line-up of current players Elgton Jenkins, Kenny Clark, and Rasheed Walker, and alumni Bryan Bulaga, Mike Daniels, and Alex Green. The tour is not merely about showcasing the players; it's a heartfelt expression of gratitude towards the fans who have stood by the Packers through thick and thin.

The Packers will make both surprise visits and hold scheduled events at various local venues, such as schools, hospitals, and community centers. Interactions with fans, donation presentations, and giveaways are all part of the itinerary. The purpose of the tour is multi-fold: to engage with fans, contribute to the community, and, most importantly, to say 'Thank you'.

Kick-Off in Kenosha

The tour is set to kick off in Kenosha at the Shalom Center with a fundraising event at The Club at Strawberry Creek. The evening event promises an unforgettable experience, featuring hors d'oeuvres, cocktails, and live music. Fans can attend the event at a cost of $100 per ticket, with the proceeds directed towards the center's programs.

Subsequent Stops and Details

The tour will then proceed to Beloit at the Eclipse Center on April 10, followed by visits to Platteville and Sun Prairie. Fans eager for more details about the Kenosha stop and the tour at large can find additional information online.

The Packers Tailgate Tour, traveling aboard a customized Packers-themed motor coach, is more than just a fan meet-and-greet. It's a testament to the Packers' deep-rooted relationship with their fanbase, a reflection of their commitment to community engagement, and a beacon of the team's spirit of giving back.