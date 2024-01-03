Green Bay Packers Revamp Practice Squad with New Signings

The Green Bay Packers have made strategic adjustments to their 16-player practice squad, signing in safety Tyler Coyle and cornerback Anthony Johnson. These updates are aimed to fill the gaps left after safety Benny Sapp III and receiver Bo Melton ascended from the practice squad to the 53-man roster. Both Coyle and Johnson, who are undrafted players, stand on the verge of securing futures contracts with the Packers, once the curtain falls on the 2023 season.

Unveiling Tyler Coyle

Tyler Coyle, a 6-foot-1, 209-pound safety, remained undrafted from Purdue in 2021. He has clocked in experience with the Dallas Cowboys, where he participated in three matches and made eight tackles. Interestingly, this is not Coyle’s first interaction with the Packers. Earlier this season, the team had given him a workout opportunity.

Anthony Johnson’s Second Innings

Anthony Johnson, a 6-foot-2, 205-pound cornerback, is an undrafted free agent rookie hailing from Virginia. This signing marks his second tenure with the Packers’ practice squad, after having been released towards the end of November. He, along with Zyon Gilbert, now forms the elite cornerback and safety contingent on the Packers practice squad.

Strategic Movements

This move by the Packers not only fills the void in their practice squad but also potentially adds fresh talent to their main roster. By signing undrafted players like Coyle and Johnson, the Packers are taking a calculated risk. These players have the potential to become key assets for the team, given their ambition and the opportunity to prove their worth in the NFL.