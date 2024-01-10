Green Bay Packers Rally Fans Ahead of Playoff Clash With Cowboys
The Green Bay Packers have sprung into action, organizing a high-spirited pep rally for their devoted fans, ahead of the much-anticipated playoff game against the Dallas Cowboys. The event is slated to take place on Saturday, January 13, at the vibrant indoor/outdoor venue, Chicken N Pickle in Grand Prairie, Texas. The Packers Everywhere pep rally is open for all fans to attend free of charge, with the event set to kick-off at 4 p.m., come rain or shine.
Fan Registration and Packers Pass
Fans are urged to register for the event on Packers.com and RSVP. A unique opportunity also awaits them at the rally in the form of the chance to win autographed Packers memorabilia. This can be achieved by signing up for a Packers Pass in advance and having the pass scanned on-site.
Star-studded Rally
The rally promises to be a star-studded affair with the likes of Mark Murphy, the Packers President and CEO, in attendance. Murphy is expected to interact with fans and engage in a Q-and-A session, alongside Packers Everywhere host, Rebecca Zaccard. Packers alumni, Ahman Green and Tramon Williams, will also be present to mingle with fans and discuss the upcoming game.
A Roundtable Discussion
A highlight of the event will be a roundtable discussion featuring Wes Hodkiewicz and Mike Spofford from packers.com. Fans are reminded that rally admission is not guaranteed by signing up for a Packers Pass, and winners of the prizes must be present to claim their winnings. The Packers management encourages fans to follow Packers Everywhere on their social media platforms for updates.
Subscribe to BNN Breaking
Sign up for our daily newsletter covering global breaking news around the world.
Comments