Green Bay Packers Rally Fans Ahead of Playoff Clash With Cowboys

The Green Bay Packers have sprung into action, organizing a high-spirited pep rally for their devoted fans, ahead of the much-anticipated playoff game against the Dallas Cowboys. The event is slated to take place on Saturday, January 13, at the vibrant indoor/outdoor venue, Chicken N Pickle in Grand Prairie, Texas. The Packers Everywhere pep rally is open for all fans to attend free of charge, with the event set to kick-off at 4 p.m., come rain or shine.

Fan Registration and Packers Pass

Fans are urged to register for the event on Packers.com and RSVP. A unique opportunity also awaits them at the rally in the form of the chance to win autographed Packers memorabilia. This can be achieved by signing up for a Packers Pass in advance and having the pass scanned on-site.

Star-studded Rally

The rally promises to be a star-studded affair with the likes of Mark Murphy, the Packers President and CEO, in attendance. Murphy is expected to interact with fans and engage in a Q-and-A session, alongside Packers Everywhere host, Rebecca Zaccard. Packers alumni, Ahman Green and Tramon Williams, will also be present to mingle with fans and discuss the upcoming game.

A Roundtable Discussion

A highlight of the event will be a roundtable discussion featuring Wes Hodkiewicz and Mike Spofford from packers.com. Fans are reminded that rally admission is not guaranteed by signing up for a Packers Pass, and winners of the prizes must be present to claim their winnings. The Packers management encourages fans to follow Packers Everywhere on their social media platforms for updates.