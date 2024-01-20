Greek Athletes Honored for 2023 Achievements and Paris 2024 Olympic Qualification

Athens Concert Hall was a spectacle of honor and recognition as it hosted a special ceremony for Greek athletes who had a notable year in 2023. The event, presided over by the President of the Hellenic Olympic Committee, Spyros Capralos, celebrated the achievements of 72 athletes for their brilliant performances in world and European championships, and for securing their spots at the forthcoming Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

Recognizing Athletic Excellence

Athletes from diverse disciplines, including athletics, shooting, rowing, fencing, gymnastics, swimming, artistic swimming, wrestling, cycling, taekwondo, karate, kickboxing, Muaythai, and table tennis, were lauded for their efforts and accomplishments. The ceremony was a testament to their dedication and commitment, underlining the strength of Greek sports and its potential for global recognition.

Government Support and Future Vision

Capralos, in his address, took the opportunity to recognize the government's efforts in securing financial resources for sports facilities. He emphasized the importance of bolstering such support to create conditions conducive for Greek athletes to excel and reach their full potential. The event was attended by a host of dignitaries and sports personalities, including the Deputy Minister of Sports, and the Mayors of Athens and Thessaloniki, reflecting the collective backing for the sporting culture in Greece.

Special Tribute to Women's Water Polo Team and Retiring Athlete

The ceremony was not just about recognizing individual sports stars. The national women's water polo team received a special tribute for winning the bronze medal at the European Championships and securing their qualification for the Paris Olympics. Alexia Kammenou, the team's coach, expressed her gratitude to the Olympic Committee and commended the team's efforts. As part of the gala, a touching homage was also paid to table tennis player Kallinikos Kreanga, who retired at the ripe age of 50, marking an end to a storied career.