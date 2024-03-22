Great Steppe Race 2024: From Abylai Khan's Residence to Astana, Teams Vie for World Nomad Games Entry

By Aruzhan Ualikhanova in Nation on 22 March 2024, ASTANA — This year, the Great Steppe Race will commence from Abylai Khan's residence in Petropavlovsk, located in the North Kazakhstan Region, to mark a significant milestone in the build-up to the Fifth World Nomad Games, reported the Association of National Sports. The race will cover a scenic 500-kilometer route and is scheduled to begin on May 12 from Abylai Khan's museum complex residence and finish on May 17 in Astana. Notable landmarks along the route include the Burabai resort area, the historic Botai settlement, and the ancient town of Bozok.

Path to the World Nomad Games

Teams that secure the top three positions will earn licenses granting them the right to participate in the international tournament of the Great Steppe Race, set for September. Currently, regional qualifying tours are underway, with participants aiming for a spot in the republican qualifying tour. Exceptional performances in these tours will be featured in the Kazakhstan Book of Records.

Significance and Historical Context

The Great Steppe Race is not just a competition; it is a celebration of Kazakhstan's rich history and culture, encapsulating the essence of nomadic life and the spirit of the Kazakh people. The route itself is a journey through time, connecting participants and spectators with significant landmarks that have shaped the identity of the nation.

Looking Forward

As the race draws closer, anticipation builds among the teams and spectators alike. The Great Steppe Race is more than just a precursor to the World Nomad Games; it is an opportunity to showcase the enduring legacy and vibrant culture of Kazakhstan to the world. With the final preparations underway, all eyes are on the historic journey from Abylai Khan's residence to Astana, promising an unforgettable experience for all involved.