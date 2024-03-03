Great Britain, France Clinch Spots in World Rugby Sevens LA Final

Great Britain and France have emerged victorious in their respective semi-final matches to secure a place in the World Rugby Sevens Series final in Los Angeles. Both teams displayed exceptional skill and determination, overcoming Spain and Ireland in tightly contested matches that left fans on the edge of their seats.

Path to the Final

The British squad's journey to the final was marked by a narrow victory over Spain, with a final score of 10-7. Robbie Fergusson's early try gave Great Britain a lead they managed to maintain throughout the first half. Alex Davis's subsequent try in the second half solidified their position, despite a late effort from Spain's Tobias Sainz-Trapaga and Juan Ramos. On the other side, France's advancement was secured through a thrilling 26-24 win against Ireland. Rayan Rebbadj, Antoine Dupont, Paulin Riva, and Antoine Zeghdar's contributions were crucial for France, building a significant lead before Ireland's late comeback attempt fell short due to a missed conversion kick.

Standout Performances

Notable performances were seen from players on both teams. For Great Britain, Fergusson and Davis played pivotal roles in their team's success. France's victory was highlighted by the exceptional play of Rayan Rebbadj and the versatile Antoine Dupont, whose transition from the 15-a-side game to sevens rugby is closely watched as he aims for Olympic gold in Paris. Dupont's leadership and skill were instrumental in France's performance, having made a significant impact since his debut in the sevens circuit.

Looking Ahead to the Final

As Great Britain and France prepare to face off in the final, anticipation builds for what promises to be an exhilarating match. Both teams have demonstrated resilience and tactical prowess throughout the tournament, setting the stage for a showdown that rugby fans will not want to miss. The final will not only be a testament to the teams' hard work and dedication but also an opportunity for standout players to shine on one of the sport's biggest stages.

The outcome of this final could have significant implications for the sport, potentially influencing team strategies and player selections in the lead-up to the Paris Olympics. As the rugby world turns its attention to Los Angeles, the stage is set for a memorable clash that will captivate audiences and celebrate the spirit of competition.