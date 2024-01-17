Grayson Waller's Missed Shot at Provoking British Fans

Grayson Waller, the Australian WWE heel, recently revealed his missed opportunity to rile up British fans during the Money In The Bank event in July. Following a controversial stumping incident in the Ashes series, Waller planned to provoke the audience further, but the timing was off by a mere 16 hours.

Missed Opportunity for Antagonism

Waller, known for his antagonistic persona, was hoping to stoke the flames of regional rivalry during his appearance at the WWE event. The incident in question was a controversial stumping by Australian cricketer Alex Carey that dismissed English batsman Jonny Bairstow. This event, which occurred during the Ashes series, served as perfect ammunition for Waller. However, the timing was not in his favor. The dismissal took place 16 hours too late for Waller to use it to taunt the British audience at the Money In The Bank event.

Iconic Interruption

At the said event, WWE icon John Cena had also made a surprise appearance, announcing his endeavor to bring Wrestlemania to London. While Cena's appearance was met with cheers from the crowd, Waller's entrance, true to his role as a heel in the wrestling world, was met with boos. Despite the missed opportunity to provoke the audience with the cricket incident, Waller's interruption of Cena was still a significant moment for the Australian WWE star. He held his ground amidst the jeers, maintaining his villainous persona with grace.

A Peek into Exclusive Content

