Grayson Waller: A Wrestler's Stand for Authenticity

Renowned Australian wrestler, Grayson Waller, has become a talking point among wrestling enthusiasts following his appearance on the popular TV show, Sunrise. The incident that sparked the buzz occurred when Waller, alongside his wrestling partner LA Knight, was asked by the hosts, Natalie Barr and Matt Doran, to demonstrate a wrestling move on a crew member. Waller's exasperated retort, warning that this could escalate into a real altercation, took viewers by surprise.

Upholding Kayfabe: A Wrestler's Duty

Kayfabe, the professional wrestling term for the portrayal of staged events as real, was at the center of Waller's response. While his reaction may have seemed over the top to some, it was applauded by fans who understood the intricacies of the wrestling world. Waller's insistence on maintaining the illusion of wrestling's authenticity, despite being in a light-hearted TV setting, earned him respect among his followers.

A Tweet That Echoed the Past

Post the Sunrise incident, Waller took to Twitter to share a photograph referencing an episode from 1988 involving wrestler David Schultz and reporter John Stossel. Schultz had struck Stossel when the latter suggested wrestling was staged. By bringing up this piece of wrestling history, Waller further solidified his stance on defending the authenticity of wrestling.

Controversy's Child: Grayson Waller

This is not Waller's first brush with controversy. He was a polarising figure during his stint on Australian Survivor in 2019. Despite being dubbed an 'actual idiot' by a teammate, Waller took the criticism in stride, even going as far as to put the phrase on T-shirts for sale. His recent outburst on Sunrise only adds to his reputation of being unafraid to speak his mind.

The video clip of Waller's impassioned defense of wrestling quickly gained traction online, racking up over 1.5 million views. His stance, while seen as controversial by some, has been largely lauded by fans for its refusal to compromise on the authenticity of the sport.