Gravity Media Bolsters Santos Tour Down Under with World-Class Broadcasting

Gravity Media, a globally recognized broadcast services company, has taken on the pivotal role of delivering the 2024 Santos Tour Down Under to a worldwide audience. As the appointed television production company, Gravity Media ensures that the esteemed cycling event, taking place in Adelaide and South Australia's breathtaking countryside, meets the highest broadcast standards.

Delivering an Exemplary Broadcast Experience

With a commitment to providing a world-class broadcast experience, Gravity Media is deploying cutting-edge high-definition outside broadcast trucks, satellite units, and more than 15 onboard cameras. These include 'chase' motorcycles and a camera-equipped helicopter to capture the race's every thrilling moment. The extensive coverage plan involves a crew of up to 100 individuals, underlining Gravity Media's dedication to professional excellence and attention to detail.

A Showcase of Sporting Excellence and Scenic Beauty

The Santos Tour Down Under, featuring nine stages and two criteriums for male and female UCI WorldTour professional cycling teams, is a spectacle of sporting prowess. Furthermore, the race, covering over 1,000 kilometers across South Australia, also serves as a stage to highlight the region's scenic beauty. The event resonates with a global audience, not only for the sporting competition but also as a tribute to South Australia's picturesque landscapes.

Boosting the Event's Profile and Reach

Gravity Media's involvement extends beyond live coverage, with the production and delivery of a daily highlights program for Australian and international audiences. The broadcast will be featured across multiple international platforms, thereby significantly expanding the event's reach. The company's efforts aim to elevate the profile of the Santos Tour Down Under and the region it celebrates, thus merging sports and media expertise.

Executives from Gravity Media, including Hitaf Rasheed and Mike Purcell, have expressed their pride in being part of this global sporting event. Their commitment to delivering an unmatched broadcast experience underscores the fusion of sports and media expertise, affirming Gravity Media's status as a significant contributor to the Santos Tour Down Under's worldwide dissemination.