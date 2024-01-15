Gravesend Rugby Club Suffers Defeat in Relegation Battle against Sidcup

In the relentless struggle for supremacy in the Regional 2 South East rugby league, Saturday’s match saw Gravesend Rugby Club falter against Sidcup, culminating in a 26-17 defeat. The game was marked by Gravesend’s recurring issues of basic errors, lack of discipline, and poor execution, leaving them trailing behind as Sidcup capitalized on their shortcomings.

Gravesend’s Struggle

Despite a slow start, Gravesend seemed to gain some momentum. However, a critical mistake opened the door for a Sidcup try, further deepening Gravesend’s woes. Penalties were exchanged in a heated contest, and Gravesend’s Brendan Kelly managed to break through, scoring a close-range try. Yet, Sidcup remained in the lead, exploiting Gravesend’s lapses in discipline to maintain their advantage.

Post-Halftime Dynamics

After halftime, Gravesend showed signs of resurgence. Tom Bird scored a try, which was expertly converted by Josh Smith. However, this would be their final score of the match. Sidcup retaliated with a well-executed move, resulting in another try, and further sealing their win with an additional penalty.

The Road Ahead for Gravesend

The path ahead for Gravesend Rugby Club is steep. The defeat leaves them facing an upcoming match against London Cornish, the team just below them in the standings. This game now becomes a must-win encounter for Gravesend if they are to improve their precarious position in the relegation battle.