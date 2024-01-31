Grassroots Victory: Bonnyrigg Rose Community Football Club Granted Ownership of Poltonhall Sports Complex

In a major victory for grassroots football, Bonnyrigg Rose Community Football Club has been granted ownership of the Poltonhall Sports Complex by Midlothian Council for a nominal fee of £1. The decision marks the end of a lengthy process that began with the club's initial application for a community asset transfer back in 2019. The application faced delays due to the club's non-incorporated status at the time. To overcome this hurdle, the club entered into a lease agreement for the site, paying £42 monthly until it could successfully reapply for ownership.
Asset Transfer Details
The transfer includes ownership of the astro pitches, grass pitches, a pavilion, a caretaker's flat, and a car park. However, a public footpath within the complex will remain under council control. The sports complex, valued at £210,000, also houses a caretaker's flat, which is appraised at £40,000 but requires an estimated £74,000 in renovations to be rentable. Nevertheless, the flat's location within the sports facility makes it unsuitable for separate council rental. The club will now be responsible for the site's maintenance, estimated to cost £25,000 annually.
The Club's Broader Community Impact
Bonnyrigg Rose Community Football Club has over 700 players and is involved in numerous activities beyond football. The club provides support for individuals with neurodiversity challenges and runs mental health well-being and therapy projects. Although the club shares its name with the professional senior team, Bonnyrigg Rose Athletic, they function as distinct entities. The asset transfer was commended by Councillor Kelly Parry and approved by the committee chaired by Councillor Colin Cassidy, who highlighted the club's broader community impact beyond just playing football.