Kenya

Grassroots Football Talent to Face Gor Mahia in Eliud Owalo Super Cup Exhibition Match

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: December 28, 2023 at 6:17 am EST
Grassroots Football Talent to Face Gor Mahia in Eliud Owalo Super Cup Exhibition Match

In a bid to nurture grassroots talents in football, the Information and Communication Cabinet Secretary in Kenya, Eliud Owalo, has announced a selection of 22 standout players from the Eliud Owalo Super Cup for an exhibition match. These chosen players will face off against Gor Mahia, the distinguished 20-time champions of the Kenya Premier League. The match is slated for this Saturday at the Nyilima Grounds in Asembo, Siaya County.

The Eliud Owalo Super Cup Unfolds

The Eliud Owalo Super Cup, a five-day tournament sponsored by Eliud Owalo through his foundation, serves as a platform for discovering and fostering grassroots talents. The tournament culminates with a final showdown between combined teams from Kisumu and Homa Bay counties at the Jomo Kenyatta Stadium, Mamboleo. Teams from Kisumu, Homa Bay, Siaya, and Migori counties have all participated in this tournament.

The Nyanza Combined Team

A technical committee including Tobias Ochola, James Goro Oronge, and Gerald Omolo, have the task of selecting the two best players in each position. This selection forms the Nyanza combined team for the exhibition match. Their picks will be tested by the well-established Gor Mahia, showcasing the potential of these emerging talents.

Semi-Finals and Prizes

In the semi-finals, Homa Bay secured their spot in the final by defeating Migori 2-1, while Kisumu overcame Siaya 3-0. The team that emerges victorious in the final match will receive a cash prize of Sh.1 million. Moreover, a third-place playoff between Siaya County and Migori County will also take place, ensuring a complete round of thrilling football action.

Kenya Sports
Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

