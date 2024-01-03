Grant Paffrath’s Career-High 35 Points Fuel New London-Spicer’s Win Over KMS

On a night that basketball lovers would not forget in a hurry, the game at New London-Spicer High School held spectators in a grip of excitement and suspense. It was the spellbinding performance of Grant Paffrath that steered the New London-Spicer Wildcats to a crucial victory over Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg (KMS) in a non-conference boys basketball game. Paffrath’s career-high 35 points fuelled the Wildcats’ third consecutive win, changing their record to 6-4.

Wildcats Claw Back from Early Deficit

The Wildcats, who found themselves in a significant early deficit, had to rally back from a 21-7 lead by KMS. However, Paffrath’s prowess on the court was the game-changer. He scored 17 points in the first half, with 10 crucial ones coming in the final minutes of the half. This offensive onslaught reduced KMS’s lead to a thin margin of 36-34 at halftime.

Paffrath’s Second Half Performance

In the second half, Paffrath continued his dominance, adding another 18 points to his tally. His late-game free throws were instrumental in securing the 71-65 win for the Wildcats, halting KMS’s four-game winning streak and dropping their record to 5-3.

Coaches Reflect on the Game

New London-Spicer’s coach, Skip Wright, was effusive in his praise for Paffrath, lauding his leadership and athleticism. On the other hand, KMS’s coach, Matt Fragodt, acknowledged the challenge of defending a player of Paffrath’s caliber.

KMS’s early lead was built on effective three-point shooting, with significant contributions from Teagen Diederich, Jared Cortez, and Carter Auspos. Despite the loss, KMS had standout performances from DeAndre Holloway and Cortez, who scored 33 and 20 points respectively. Holloway’s performance was particularly notable, with 21 of his points coming in the second half.

While the night belonged to New London-Spicer and Paffrath, other regional games also saw action. Dassel-Cokato emerged victorious over Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City, BOLD claimed a win against Benson, and MACCRAY triumphed over Minneota.