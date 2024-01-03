en English
Sports

Grandmaster Vachier-Lagrave Triumphs in Record-Breaking Titled Tuesday Chess Tournament

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 1:15 pm EST
Grandmaster Vachier-Lagrave Triumphs in Record-Breaking Titled Tuesday Chess Tournament

Chess enthusiasts worldwide witnessed a spectacle at the latest Titled Tuesday tournament, which roped in a record 660 participants since its inception in February 2022. The thrilling tournament concluded with Grandmaster (GM) Vachier-Lagrave claiming the top position after a succession of intense matches. Despite a promising start marked by eight consecutive wins, GM Shakhriyar Mamedyarov could only muster a third-place finish, scoring a mere point in the final three rounds. GM Magnus Carlsen, who stood a chance to clinch the tournament crown, had to settle for second place due to an unfortunate server issue in the fifth round which led to him missing a game.

Pioneering the Chess Prophet Fantasy Game

The tournament introduced the unique Chess Prophet fantasy game, set to revolutionize the way fans engage with the sport. This addition allows fans to actively participate and adds a new dimension to their viewing experience.

Server Issues and Prizes

The early tournament, plagued by server issues, did not contribute towards the Titled Cup. However, normal prizes were awarded, and double prizes have been announced for the following week’s early tournament. In the late tournament, GM Hikaru Nakamura emerged victorious amidst a slightly smaller pool of 552 participants. Nakamura maintained a perfect score until the eighth round and eventually claimed the champion’s title, with Caruana and Sarana closely following suit.

Women’s Prizes

The tournament also saw women making their mark, with GM Alexandra Kosteniuk and GM Aleksandra Goryachkina winning the women’s prizes in the early and late tournaments, respectively.

In terms of prize distribution, Vachier-Lagrave walked away with $1,000, Carlsen claimed $750, Mamedyarov bagged $350, and other top competitors were awarded their respective prizes.

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

