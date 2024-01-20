Grand Canyon Antelopes to Face Seattle Redhawks in WAC Basketball Showdown

In a high-stakes Western Athletic Conference (WAC) basketball game, the Grand Canyon Antelopes are set to square off against the Seattle Redhawks at 10:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at the Redhawk Center in Seattle, Washington.

Grand Canyon Antelopes: The Dominant Force

Coming off a 78-65 victory over the Wolverines, the Antelopes have showcased an impressive performance this season, boasting a current record of 17-1. Their dominance at home is worth noting, with an ongoing 11-game winning streak. The team's offensive strength, averaging 83.4 points per game during their home streak, has been instrumental in their success.

Seattle Redhawks: Struggling to Find Footing

Contrarily, the Redhawks find themselves in a different predicament. Currently on a three-game losing streak, their last defeat, an 89-84 overtime loss to SF Austin, has left them with a record of 10-8. The upcoming game will be an opportunity for them to turn the tide.

Matchup Dynamics

The match is expected to hinge on the number of possessions, with the Antelopes averaging 39.1 rebounds per game and Seattle closely following at 36.4 rebounds per game. The Antelopes, despite a 2-4 record against the spread when favored in their last six games, are the favorites to win by 4.5 points as per the latest odds. The over/under for the game is set at 142.5 points. In their historical face-offs, Grand Canyon has managed to clinch 6 out of the last 10 matchups against Seattle.

How to Watch

Fans can catch all the action live on the CBS Sports App or stream it online. The anticipation is building, and tickets are up for grabs at $34.00. As the teams prepare to battle it out on the court, spectators will be eagerly waiting to see if the Antelopes can extend their winning streak or if the Redhawks can stage a comeback.