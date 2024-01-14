en English
Sports

Grand Canyon Antelopes on Verge of 13-Game Winning Streak in WAC Showdown

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 13, 2024 at 9:19 pm EST
Grand Canyon Antelopes on Verge of 13-Game Winning Streak in WAC Showdown

On a tense evening of January 13, 2024, the air at Global Credit Union Arena in Phoenix, Arizona, is thick with anticipation. The crowd is buzzing, focusing on the court where the Grand Canyon Antelopes and the Tarleton State Texans are locked in combat. The halftime score stands at 36-29, favoring the Antelopes, who are tantalizingly close to extending their winning streak to an impressive 13 games in the Western Athletic Conference (WAC) face-off.

Antelopes: A Formidable Force

Grand Canyon, entering the game with an intimidating record of 15-1, has been the team to beat this season. Their last 12 victories, including a significant 74-64 triumph over the Wildcats, have solidified their reputation as a basketball powerhouse. Particularly noteworthy is their dominance at home, where they have emerged victorious in their last nine games, boasting an average of 85.0 points per game. The Antelopes’ performance paints a picture of a team that has found its rhythm and is playing with confidence and precision.

Texans: A Challenging Climb Ahead

On the other side, Tarleton State enters the game with a record of 10-5, under the shadow of their 77-63 defeat to the Lancers. Their previous encounters with Grand Canyon have not been favorable; they’ve suffered losses in three out of their last four games against the Antelopes. However, the Texans have previously shown they can stand against the Antelopes, as evidenced by their significant 81-62 victory in January 2023. They face an uphill battle, but a win is not beyond their reach if they can tap into the same spirit that led them to that victory.

Betting Odds and Historical Encounters

The betting odds for this game are clearly in favor of the Antelopes, setting the point spread at 13. The over/under has been set at 141.5 points, indicating a high-scoring game. The historical series record between the two teams also leans towards the Antelopes, who have won three of their last four encounters against the Texans. However, as any avid sports fan will tell you, statistics only tell part of the story, and the outcome of the game will ultimately depend on the performance of the players on the day.

As the second half is set to begin, all eyes are on the court. The Antelopes are within grasp of an extended winning streak, while the Texans look to upset the odds. Regardless of the outcome, one thing is certain: the spectators at the Global Credit Union Arena and those watching from home are in for an exhilarating ride.

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

