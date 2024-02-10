Grand Canyon Antelopes Crush Southern Utah Thunderbirds in Dominant Display

In a display of dominance on their home court, the Grand Canyon Antelopes trounced the Southern Utah Thunderbirds 94-65, widening the gap in the Western Athletic Conference standings.

A Night of Dominance

The Grand Canyon University Arena witnessed an electrifying performance on February 10, 2024, as the Antelopes (21-2, 11-1 WAC) lived up to their reputation, crushing the Thunderbirds (9-14, 4-8 WAC) by a staggering 29-point margin. With a record-breaking attendance and the game broadcasted on ESPN+, the Antelopes showcased their prowess, leaving no doubt as to who ruled the WAC.

Entering the match as 14.5-point favorites, the Antelopes did not disappoint. Their offensive mastery and defensive tenacity overwhelmed the Thunderbirds, resulting in a final score of 94-65, which comfortably surpassed the point total set at 153.5.

Individual and Team Stats

Leading the charge for the Antelopes was senior guard Jalen Williams, who amassed an impressive 28 points, 7 rebounds, and 5 assists. His performance was complemented by fellow guard Sean Miller-Moore, who contributed 19 points, 6 rebounds, and 4 assists, and forward Oscar Frayer, who tallied 14 points, 9 rebounds, and 3 blocks.

The Thunderbirds' offensive efforts were spearheaded by guard Tevian Jones, who scored 17 points, and forward Maizen Fausett, who added 14 points and 9 rebounds. Despite their valiant efforts, the Thunderbirds struggled to find an answer to the Antelopes' relentless attack.

As a team, the Antelopes outperformed the Thunderbirds in nearly every statistical category. They recorded 18 turnovers compared to the Thunderbirds' 22, and capitalized on their opponents' mistakes, converting them into 26 points. The Antelopes also outpaced the Thunderbirds in steals (11-7) and blocked shots (6-3), further emphasizing their defensive prowess.

A Statement Game

The lopsided victory served as a statement game for the Grand Canyon Antelopes, asserting their dominance in the WAC and positioning themselves as a force to be reckoned with on the national stage. With their sights set on a deep postseason run, the Antelopes continued to build momentum, leaving the Southern Utah Thunderbirds in the dust.

As the final buzzer sounded and the scoreboard read 94-65 in favor of the Grand Canyon Antelopes, the atmosphere in the arena was electric. The Antelopes proved their mettle, demonstrating their superiority in every facet of the game. With this resounding victory, the Antelopes solidified their standing atop the Western Athletic Conference and sent a clear message to their opponents: they would not be stopped in their quest for greatness.