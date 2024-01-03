Gran Turismo Sport Delisted from PlayStation Store Ahead of Server Shutdown

In a significant move, Gran Turismo Sport, a popular racing game released in 2017, has been delisted from the PlayStation Store, making it unavailable for digital purchase. The move was initially noticed by a vigilant Reddit user and has since drawn attention from the gaming community.

Delisting – A Move Not Entirely Unexpected

The delisting follows an earlier announcement by Sony and Polyphony Digital regarding the shutdown of the game’s online servers by the end of January 2024. While the delisting of the game itself was never explicitly stated, it was not entirely unexpected. The high licensing costs associated with the vehicles featured in racing games often lead to their eventual removal from digital stores.

The Impact on Current Owners

Players who already own Gran Turismo Sport can continue to utilize its online services until the announced shutdown date of January 31, 2024, at 06:00 UTC. The game’s single-player component will remain operational. However, there are unanswered questions regarding how the game’s save system will operate post the server shutdown. The current system requires an online connection for saving progress, leading to speculation that a patch will be released to enable local saves before the servers are discontinued.

Gran Turismo Sport’s Legacy

Upon its release, Gran Turismo Sport received favorable reviews and sold an impressive 12.7 million copies, generating $355 million in worldwide sales. It placed a significant emphasis on competitive online racing and featured 338 cars and 82 track configurations as of July 2021. Despite its unceremonious end, the game’s impact on the racing game genre is undeniable.