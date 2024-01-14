en English
Sports

Grambling State Triumphs Over Bethune-Cookman in College Basketball Showdown

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 13, 2024 at 8:25 pm EST
Before an audience of 882 spectators in a venue that can accommodate 3,000, Grambling State University displayed a show of prowess and secured a 79-69 victory over Bethune-Cookman University in a fiercely contested college basketball match. Holding a slim lead of 39-36 at halftime, the match evolved from a neck-to-neck competition to a clear victory for Grambling State.

Impressive Play Bolsters Victory

Emerging as the linchpins of Grambling State’s victory were the impressive performances of Kintavious Dozier and Antwan Barnett. Dozier led the scorers’ chart with 25 points, while Barnett added 22 to the tally. Their shooting was efficient, with the team making 25 out of 46 attempts from the field and 24 out of 29 free throws. The team also demonstrated precision from beyond the arc, making 5 out of 10 three-point attempts, thanks to crucial contributions from Barnett and Stevenson. Jourdan Smith also played a notable role, adding 12 points and sharing the lead in assists with Stevenson, with each providing 4.

Defensive Strategy Pays Off

On the defensive end, Aku was the force to reckon with, securing 6 rebounds for Grambling State. The team’s defensive strategy seemed to have paid off, as Bethune-Cookman’s overall field goal attempts were 23 out of 60. The match saw a total of 16 fouls by Grambling State and 19 by Bethune-Cookman, indicating a tough, competitive game.

Solid Performance Despite Loss

Despite the loss, Bethune-Cookman delivered a solid performance, with Dhashon Dyson scoring 21 points and Jakobi Heady contributing 17. The team also made 5 out of 15 three-point attempts, with Heady and Dyson each scoring two. Dyson also led the team with 7 assists, while Hulsewe led in rebounds with 8.

This competitive matchup added another victory to Grambling State’s record, now standing at 5-11, 2-1 in the Southwestern Athletic Conference. The game demonstrated the grit and determination of both teams, and although Grambling State emerged victorious, Bethune-Cookman proved they are a force to be reckoned with.

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

