en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Sports

Grambling State Triumphs Over Bethune-Cookman in a Show of Precision and Efficiency

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 13, 2024 at 8:25 pm EST
Grambling State Triumphs Over Bethune-Cookman in a Show of Precision and Efficiency

In a thrilling battle on the basketball court, Grambling State triumphed over Bethune-Cookman with a decisive 79-69 scoreline. The clash, attended by 882 spectators in a venue capable of holding 3,000, saw Grambling State demonstrate a blend of precision and efficiency that underpinned their victory.

Grambling State: Precision, Efficiency, and Dominance

Grambling State’s performance was a masterclass in clinical execution. With a field goal percentage of 54.3% and a free throw percentage of 82.8%, their scoring prowess was on full display. Their precision extended to their three-point attempts as well, making half of their shots beyond the arc. Aku stood out with a formidable defensive display, registering five blocked shots. However, Stevenson’s five turnovers underscored an area of improvement for the team.

Bethune-Cookman: A Struggle Against the Odds

In contrast, Bethune-Cookman wrestled with a lower field goal percentage of 38.3% and grappled with a high number of turnovers, totaling 16. Despite a comparable free throw percentage of 81.8%, they failed to keep up with Grambling State’s scoring rhythm. However, their performance wasn’t without its highlights. Heady delivered a commendable 17 points, while McEntire stood out on the defensive front with three steals.

The Human Element: Stories Beyond the Game

Key contributors for Grambling State included Kintavious Dozier, who racked up 25 points, Antwan Barnett with 22 points, and Jourdan Smith, who added 12 points to the tally. On the other side, Dhashon Dyson led the charge for Bethune-Cookman with 21 points, six rebounds, and seven assists. He received ample support from Jakobi Heady and Reggie Ward Jr., who contributed 17 and 13 points, respectively. These performances highlighted the human element of the game, showcasing not only the struggle and ambition but also the sheer will that underpins every sports story.

0
Sports United States
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Sports

See more
9 seconds ago
Central Arkansas Clinches Narrow Victory over Bellarmine in Thrilling Basketball Game
Amid the echoes of dribbling balls and crowd cheers, Central Arkansas emerged victorious in a nail-biting basketball game against Bellarmine. The scoreboard read 59-57, a testament to the neck-and-neck competition that had the spectators on the edge of their seats. The match offered a riveting display of teamwork, skill, and sheer sportsmanship from both teams.
Central Arkansas Clinches Narrow Victory over Bellarmine in Thrilling Basketball Game
Mark Troy: Upholding Legacy and Shaping Future of Offaly's Hurling
28 seconds ago
Mark Troy: Upholding Legacy and Shaping Future of Offaly's Hurling
Tennessee Tech Secures Victory over Southeast Missouri in College Basketball Match
32 seconds ago
Tennessee Tech Secures Victory over Southeast Missouri in College Basketball Match
Grambling State Triumphs Over Bethune-Cookman in College Basketball Showdown
13 seconds ago
Grambling State Triumphs Over Bethune-Cookman in College Basketball Showdown
Albany (NY) Triumphs over Binghamton in Competitive College Basketball Game
17 seconds ago
Albany (NY) Triumphs over Binghamton in Competitive College Basketball Game
Howard University Triumphs Over Maryland-Eastern Shore in a Strategic Basketball Showdown
24 seconds ago
Howard University Triumphs Over Maryland-Eastern Shore in a Strategic Basketball Showdown
Latest Headlines
World News
Central Arkansas Clinches Narrow Victory over Bellarmine in Thrilling Basketball Game
9 seconds
Central Arkansas Clinches Narrow Victory over Bellarmine in Thrilling Basketball Game
Grambling State Triumphs Over Bethune-Cookman in College Basketball Showdown
13 seconds
Grambling State Triumphs Over Bethune-Cookman in College Basketball Showdown
Albany (NY) Triumphs over Binghamton in Competitive College Basketball Game
17 seconds
Albany (NY) Triumphs over Binghamton in Competitive College Basketball Game
Severe Cold Weather Alert: Metro Detroit Braces for Wind Chill and Snowfall
19 seconds
Severe Cold Weather Alert: Metro Detroit Braces for Wind Chill and Snowfall
Howard University Triumphs Over Maryland-Eastern Shore in a Strategic Basketball Showdown
24 seconds
Howard University Triumphs Over Maryland-Eastern Shore in a Strategic Basketball Showdown
Southlake Mayor John Huffman's Shift from DEI Support to Anti-Woke Stance
26 seconds
Southlake Mayor John Huffman's Shift from DEI Support to Anti-Woke Stance
Mark Troy: Upholding Legacy and Shaping Future of Offaly's Hurling
28 seconds
Mark Troy: Upholding Legacy and Shaping Future of Offaly's Hurling
Tennessee Tech Secures Victory over Southeast Missouri in College Basketball Match
32 seconds
Tennessee Tech Secures Victory over Southeast Missouri in College Basketball Match
NFL Wild Card Games: Inactive Players Announced for Dolphins-Chiefs Clash
43 seconds
NFL Wild Card Games: Inactive Players Announced for Dolphins-Chiefs Clash
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
2 hours
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
2 hours
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
2 hours
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
3 hours
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
5 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
8 hours
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
8 hours
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
9 hours
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
10 hours
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app