Sports

Graham’s Annual Coyote Hunt: A Community United by Tradition

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 11:16 pm EST
In the quiet town of Graham, the anticipation is palpable as residents gear up for the much-awaited annual coyote hunt event. This 24-hour hunting contest, scheduled to unfurl from January 12 to January 13, 2024, is not just a hunt but a social event that fosters community spirit and promotes responsible wildlife management.

Putting the Hunt in Motion

Chris Salinas, the man at the helm, is meticulously orchestrating the event. A limit has been set, allowing only 20 teams to participate, with each team comprising no more than three hunters. The entry fee is an affordable $50 per person, contributing to an enticing 80 percent payback prize pool. But it’s not all about the money, it’s about participation, camaraderie, and a shared respect for the wilderness.

The Rules of the Game

Participants are required to adhere to a specific set of rules that align with responsible hunting practices and state conservation regulations. Teams are mandated to hunt together, using only electronic and mouth calls. The contest eschews the use of baiting, trapping, artificial light, night vision, and thermal energy devices as an effort to maintain fairness and ethical hunting practices. Registration for the hunt commences at 5 pm on the first day, setting the stage for a thrilling 24-hour pursuit.

Post-Hunt Revelry

As the hunt concludes, participants will be treated to a wholesome meal, the cost of which is covered by freewill donations. It’s a time for the hunters to unwind, share their experience, and bask in the camaraderie that such events foster. This is not just a hunt; it’s a tradition, underpinned by respect for nature and the thrill of the chase.

However, the event comes against the backdrop of Governor Kathy Hochul’s new legislation banning certain hunting contests. Excluding contests for hunting white-tailed deer, turkeys, and bears, as well as fishing contests, the law poses a significant challenge for organizations like the Federation of Sportsmen’s Clubs of Sullivan County. They argue that the loss of revenue from such contests will negatively impact youth education and wildlife programs.

Despite the challenges, the Graham coyote hunt stands firm, a testament to the resilience of a community united by tradition and a shared love for the great outdoors.

Sports United States Wildlife
Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

