Graham Rowntree Shares Updates on Munster’s Injured Players and Contract Negotiations

As the Munster Rugby team grapples with injuries and a string of defeats, Head Coach Graham Rowntree remains steadfast, emphasizing the team’s resilience and determination. Despite the challenges, optimism prevails in the Munster camp, with Rowntree providing updates on several players and contract negotiations.

Contract Negotiations and Player Updates

Rowntree confirmed there are no issues with Peter O’Mahony’s contract discussions. The negotiations are ongoing for him and other players whose contracts are set to expire. O’Mahony, who suffered a shoulder injury in his first game post-World Cup, is hopefully expected back for the upcoming Champions Cup game against Toulon on January 13.

In addition, there’s news regarding Joey Carbery. The Munster player might be available by the end of the month, potentially for the game against Toulon or more likely for the following week’s match against Northampton Saints. RG Snyman’s recovery is still on track for March.

Perspective Amidst Poor Performance

Despite Munster’s recent poor performance, with only one win in their last six games, Rowntree is not panicking. He believes the team is doing well in many aspects, attributing the lack of wins to a high turnover of players and constant changes in personnel. The head coach emphasized the team’s ‘next man up’ mentality and the ability of other players to step up.

Meanwhile, Saracens’ Billy Vunipola is reportedly in talks with Suntory Sungoliath over a potential move to Asia at the end of the season, adding another layer of intrigue to the rugby landscape. However, the focus remains firmly on Munster’s upcoming games and the return of its key players.