en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Ireland

Graham Rowntree Shares Updates on Munster’s Injured Players and Contract Negotiations

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 2, 2024 at 9:57 am EST
Graham Rowntree Shares Updates on Munster’s Injured Players and Contract Negotiations

As the Munster Rugby team grapples with injuries and a string of defeats, Head Coach Graham Rowntree remains steadfast, emphasizing the team’s resilience and determination. Despite the challenges, optimism prevails in the Munster camp, with Rowntree providing updates on several players and contract negotiations.

Contract Negotiations and Player Updates

Rowntree confirmed there are no issues with Peter O’Mahony’s contract discussions. The negotiations are ongoing for him and other players whose contracts are set to expire. O’Mahony, who suffered a shoulder injury in his first game post-World Cup, is hopefully expected back for the upcoming Champions Cup game against Toulon on January 13.

In addition, there’s news regarding Joey Carbery. The Munster player might be available by the end of the month, potentially for the game against Toulon or more likely for the following week’s match against Northampton Saints. RG Snyman’s recovery is still on track for March.

Perspective Amidst Poor Performance

Despite Munster’s recent poor performance, with only one win in their last six games, Rowntree is not panicking. He believes the team is doing well in many aspects, attributing the lack of wins to a high turnover of players and constant changes in personnel. The head coach emphasized the team’s ‘next man up’ mentality and the ability of other players to step up.

Meanwhile, Saracens’ Billy Vunipola is reportedly in talks with Suntory Sungoliath over a potential move to Asia at the end of the season, adding another layer of intrigue to the rugby landscape. However, the focus remains firmly on Munster’s upcoming games and the return of its key players.

0
Ireland Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Elderly Man Sentenced for Historic Child Sexual Abuse: A Tale of Trauma and Regret

By BNN Correspondents

Legal Landscapes: Ireland's Court Rules Change & Apple's Impending Challenges

By BNN Correspondents

Painter Colette Kearney Shares Her Top Arts Picks: A Dive into Artistic Preferences

By BNN Correspondents

Sam Blake's YA Debut & True Detective's Supernatural Turn

By BNN Correspondents

Ireland's Immigration Debate: A Nation Divided ...
@Ireland · 4 mins
Ireland's Immigration Debate: A Nation Divided ...
heart comment 0
Tony McGovern: A Legacy of Business, Philanthropy, and GAA Support

By Salman Khan

Tony McGovern: A Legacy of Business, Philanthropy, and GAA Support
Excavation at Mountjoy Prison: A Search for Justice in the Grounds of the Past

By BNN Correspondents

Excavation at Mountjoy Prison: A Search for Justice in the Grounds of the Past
Niall Mulcahy to Play in Munster Hurling League Match Between Kerry and Waterford

By Salman Khan

Niall Mulcahy to Play in Munster Hurling League Match Between Kerry and Waterford
Film Industry Mourns David Leland’s Passing; Box Office Updates

By BNN Correspondents

Film Industry Mourns David Leland's Passing; Box Office Updates
Latest Headlines
World News
Hummus: A Nutritious Middle Eastern Spread with Numerous Health Benefits
18 seconds
Hummus: A Nutritious Middle Eastern Spread with Numerous Health Benefits
The Rock's Return Sparks Speculation of Showdown with Roman Reigns
18 seconds
The Rock's Return Sparks Speculation of Showdown with Roman Reigns
Pakistan's Caretaker Prime Minister Condemned for Controversial Remarks on Baloch Protesters
1 min
Pakistan's Caretaker Prime Minister Condemned for Controversial Remarks on Baloch Protesters
A Spectrum of News: Space, Entertainment, Politics and More
1 min
A Spectrum of News: Space, Entertainment, Politics and More
Rihards Lomazs Joins Virtus Bologna: New Chapter in EuroLeague Journey
1 min
Rihards Lomazs Joins Virtus Bologna: New Chapter in EuroLeague Journey
Half of British Teens Addicted to Social Media: A Glimpse into the UK's Tech Landscape
2 mins
Half of British Teens Addicted to Social Media: A Glimpse into the UK's Tech Landscape
Rise in Antipsychotic Prescriptions for Youth in Australia: A Concerning Trend
2 mins
Rise in Antipsychotic Prescriptions for Youth in Australia: A Concerning Trend
Congress Crowdfunding Campaign 'Donate for Desh' Raises Rs 10 Cr in Two Weeks
2 mins
Congress Crowdfunding Campaign 'Donate for Desh' Raises Rs 10 Cr in Two Weeks
Native American Rodeo: A Rich Tradition of Skill, Culture, and Unity
2 mins
Native American Rodeo: A Rich Tradition of Skill, Culture, and Unity
Welsh Actors Hopkins and Pryce Share Camaraderie in 'One Life': A Tale of Winton's WWII Heroism
1 hour
Welsh Actors Hopkins and Pryce Share Camaraderie in 'One Life': A Tale of Winton's WWII Heroism
Lilly, the World's Oldest Dog, Celebrates her 24th Birthday
2 hours
Lilly, the World's Oldest Dog, Celebrates her 24th Birthday
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
4 hours
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
6 hours
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
7 hours
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
7 hours
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
8 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
8 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
9 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app