Rugby

Graham Price Names His Top Ten Toughest Rugby Players in History

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 2, 2024 at 9:59 am EST
Renowned Welsh rugby player and Lions tour veteran, Graham Price, has unveiled his list of the top ten toughest rugby players in history. Known for his 41 appearances as a prop for Wales and his active participation in Lions tours to New Zealand and South Africa, Price’s selection is backed by years of substantial experience on the rugby field. This comes after former England fly-half Stuart Barnes hailed Price as the toughest player in Wales history.

Graham Price’s Top Ten

Price’s list not only celebrates the physical prowess required for rugby but also highlights the respect and camaraderie shared among the toughest players in the sport’s history. Among those named, Eben Etzebeth, a South African lock, stands out for his unwavering resilience and readiness to confront anyone, even the referee. Another South African, Bakkies Botha, earned a spot for asserting his toughness despite the ubiquity of TV cameras, serving as the Springboks’ enforcer for a decade.

Unforgettable Rugby Moments

New Zealand’s Jerry Collins was recognized for his formidable presence on the field, manifested through savage tackling and fearsome ball-carrying. One of his most notable moments includes knocking out Welsh player Colin Charvis. Similarly, Wayne Shelford, another All Black, was celebrated for his resilience, particularly after losing teeth during a rough match and continuing to play.

Distinguished Rugby Veterans

England’s Fran Cotton was lauded for being a reliable and fierce player. Price and Cotton shared the front row in the 1977 tour against New Zealand, giving Price firsthand experience of his formidable playing style. Ultimately, Price’s list paints a vivid picture of the toughness, spirit, and camaraderie inherent to the sport of rugby, as embodied by its most hardened players.

Rugby South Africa Sports
Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

