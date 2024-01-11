Graeme Swann Counsels England: ‘Avoid Verbal Confrontations with Virat Kohli’

Graeme Swann, an erstwhile English spinner, has recently counselled the England cricket team against engaging in verbal spats with Indian cricketer Virat Kohli. Swann, in his advice, highlighted that Kohli’s game excels when confronted with competition and on-field challenges.

Swann’s Advice to England Team

The former spinner’s words of advice stem from his understanding of Kohli’s temperament and playing style. His key message to the team was to avoid provoking Kohli through trash talk, as it would only serve to make him more formidable at the crease. He illustrated this point by recounting an incident involving English cricketer Steven Finn.

The Steven Finn Incident

In the incident, Finn was specifically instructed to avoid challenging Kohli verbally. However, the heat of the game and the pressure of being hit for several spectacular boundaries led Finn to lose his restraint. He succumbed to the tension and wound up confronting Kohli verbally. As Swann recounted, this confrontation only fuelled Kohli’s aggression and determination on the pitch, making him resemble a ‘tiger-roaring’.

Understanding Kohli’s Temperament

Swann’s advice underscores the importance of understanding the temperament of an opponent. He stressed that Kohli thrives on confrontations and such instances only stimulate his performance. This knowledge and insight into Kohli’s playing style come from Swann’s extensive experience and understanding of the game, making it invaluable advice for England’s current cricket team.