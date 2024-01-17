Graded Stakes Winner Wakanaka Retires, Set to Begin New Chapter in Kentucky

After an illustrious racing career, 6-year-old mare Wakanaka has retired and is set to embark on a new journey as a broodmare in the lush pastures of Kentucky. Owned by Team Valor International and Gary Barber, Wakanaka's track record boasts a grand total of $914,075 in earnings from 23 starts, comprising eight wins, six runner-up spots, and two third-place finishes.

A Glittering Career

Wakanaka, the offspring of 2012 Irish Two Thousand Guineas winner Power and bred by Jean Brennan, kick-started her racing career in Italy. Her most notable victory on Italian soil came in the 2021 Italian One Thousand Guineas. A change of scenery saw her move to the United States under the tutelage of renowned trainer Bill Mott. Making her debut at the 2022 Pegasus World Cup Filly and Mare Turf Invitational Stakes, Wakanaka finished sixth. However, this initial setback didn't halt her progress in the American racing circuit.

Victories and Valiant Efforts

Despite a less than stellar U.S. debut, Wakanaka clinched notable placements in her subsequent races. Her commendable performance in the Just a Game Stakes saw her finish second, outpacing the future grade 1 winner In Italian, and trailing only behind Regal Glory. Wakanaka's first North American victory came at the Dance Smartly Stakes held at Woodbine.

A Stellar Farewell

Marking the end of her career on an uplifting note, Wakanaka emerged victorious in the Fall Harvest Stakes at Keeneland during the prestigious Breeders' Cup event. Her 2023 season was equally impressive, featuring another grade 1 placement and two graded stakes placements. The news of her retirement was announced following a race in January 2024. As Wakanaka transitions into her new role within the broodmare barns of Kentucky, fans and racing enthusiasts will undoubtedly reminisce her successful career filled with victories, daring runs, and her undying spirit.