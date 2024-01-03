Gorham Girls’ Basketball Team Overcomes Shooting Slump to Secure a Crucial Victory

In a high-stakes encounter, the Gorham girls’ basketball team surmounted a shooting slump to seize a crucial victory over Thornton Academy. The final score stood at 38-34, with Ellie Gay leading the charge with a pivotal 15-point contribution. Gay played a significant role in the fourth quarter, turning the tide for Gorham. Alongside her, Summer Gammon added nine points and made key defensive plays, including a vital steal in the game’s closing minute.

Turning the Tables

Despite struggling to score, the Rams managed to overturn an eight-point deficit in the third quarter. This victory was particularly significant, being the first face-off since Gorham’s upset victory in the previous year’s AA South final. Thornton Academy took to the court without sophomore point guard Kylie Lamson due to an ankle injury. Gorham utilized this opportunity, increasing their pressure on Thornton.

Coaches Weigh In

Gorham’s coach, Laughn Berthiaume, lauded the team’s efforts in the face of adversity. He recognized their ability to step up in challenging situations to ensure a win. On the other hand, Thornton’s coach, Suzanne Rondeau, acknowledged the impact of Lamson’s absence. She pointed out the team’s difficulties in executing a half-court offense without their point guard.

A Boost to Confidence

With this win, Gorham’s record improved to 4-2, propelling them to the top of their region. Despite it not being their strongest performance, this victory provided a much-needed boost to the team’s confidence. As the season progresses, the Gorham girls’ basketball team will be a force to reckon with, their resilient spirit evident in their comeback victory over Thornton Academy.