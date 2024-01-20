Gophers Volleyball Team Welcomes New Assistant Coach Crissy Jones Schoonderwoerd

University of Minnesota's Gophers volleyball team has recently undergone a significant coaching shake-up, with head coach Keegan Cook taking on the challenge of rebuilding his coaching team. The departures of assistant coaches Eric Barber and Kylin Muoz have left a void that needed to be filled promptly as the team gears up for spring practice. However, Cook has now completed his staffing puzzle with the appointment of Crissy Jones Schoonderwoerd as an assistant coach.

Crissy Jones Schoonderwoerd Joins the Gophers

Jones Schoonderwoerd, an All-American player, and former interim head coach at the University of California (Cal) brings a wealth of experience to the Gophers. Her recent stint at Cal saw her steer the team to their first winning season since 2019, a commendable achievement that undoubtedly caught the attention of the Gophers' management.

Importantly, Jones Schoonderwoerd and Cook share a history, tracing back to her time as a player at Washington. Under Cook's tutelage, she achieved the prestigious All-American status, a testament to their successful player-coach relationship. This dynamic duo is set to rekindle their partnership, which could very well be the secret ingredient for the Gophers' success in the forthcoming season.

A Multifaceted Background

Beyond her impressive indoor volleyball credentials, Jones Schoonderwoerd also boasts a strong background in beach volleyball. In fact, she clinched an All-American honor at Cal Poly, demonstrating her versatile skill set. Moreover, she has an illustrious professional and Olympic career, experiences that will undoubtedly enrich the Gophers' coaching team.

The Rest of the Coaching Staff

With the addition of Jones Schoonderwoerd, Cook's coaching team now also includes associate head coach Kristen Kelsay and new assistant Pedro Mendez. Mendez, who joined the team last week, has previously coached at Northwestern and at the University of Minnesota under Hugh McCutcheon.

The Gophers' coaching team, now complete, is brimming with talent and experience. Their collective expertise, coupled with a shared passion for the sport, could potentially catapult the Gophers to new heights in the upcoming season.