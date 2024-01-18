Goole Leisure Centre Gets Green Light for Transformation into Multifunctional Hub

The Goole Leisure Centre, poised for a transformation into a multifunctional hub, has received approval from the Western Area Planning Sub-Committee of East Riding Council. The new Goole Hub, slated to open in the summer of 2025, will integrate the town’s library and the council’s Customer Service Centre. The leisure centre, currently closed for renovations, will augment its offerings with a health suite while retaining its sports hall.

Details of the Transformation

Plans for the Goole Hub include the provision of a café, a new learner pool, a six-lane bowling alley, a TagActive and Play area, a sensory area, and an innovative atrium. Interestingly, while the blueprint includes space for a squash court, financial constraints have deferred its construction to a later phase.

Impact on the Community

As the centre undergoes renovation, the gym and exercise classes have been temporarily relocated to the former Goole College building. A novel exercise and health program has also been introduced. The council is actively aiding local clubs and groups to find substitute locations. School swimming lessons, in particular, will either follow a condensed program or be transferred to different leisure centres. To facilitate public swimming, a bus service has been set up to the Axholme Leisure Centre.

The Council’s Perspective

While acknowledging the inconvenience caused by the closure, Council Leisure Portfolio Holder Cllr Nick Coultish expressed enthusiasm about the forthcoming transformation. He assured residents and customers that the final outcome would be well worth the wait. The council is committed to keeping the community informed throughout the renovation process.