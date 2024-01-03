en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Sports

Gonzaga’s Tenuous Path to the NCAA Tournament: An Unusual Season of Struggles

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 1:41 pm EST
Gonzaga’s Tenuous Path to the NCAA Tournament: An Unusual Season of Struggles

For Gonzaga’s basketball team, the 2023-24 season has turned into an uphill battle, with the team experiencing an unexpected string of losses during the non-conference schedule. The Bulldogs, a perennial powerhouse in college basketball, have found themselves in an unfamiliar position after losing all four games against Quadrant I opponents – Purdue, Connecticut, San Diego State, and Washington.

The Precarious Position of Gonzaga

In the realm of college basketball, these losses place Gonzaga in a precarious position. With a NET ranking of No. 57, they are teetering on the edge, outside the typical range for securing an at-large bid to the NCAA Tournament. This situation is further complicated by the upcoming West Coast Conference (WCC) schedule. While victories will not substantially elevate their standing, any losses could be devastating.

The Impact of Past Victories

Despite initial victories over UCLA and USC, these triumphs offer little solace. Both Los Angeles schools are currently holding records below .500, diminishing the value of these wins in the eyes of the NCAA selection committee. However, all hope is not lost for the Bulldogs. They still have a pathway to the NCAA Tournament via an automatic bid by winning the WCC tournament.

The WCC Tournament: A Critical Juncture

This year, the WCC tournament, held in Las Vegas, carries a weight it has not held for Gonzaga in previous years. Unlike in the past, the Bulldogs cannot bank on an at-large berth should they falter in the tournament. The team’s reliance on this automatic bid underscores the unexpected struggles they have encountered this season.

In the broader landscape of college basketball, other teams are weaving their own narratives. Arizona, despite a recent loss, stands tall at No. 4 in the NET rankings, while the Grand Canyon Antelopes, at No. 41, might have a shot at an NCAA at-large bid if they maintain their current standing.

0
Sports United States
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Sports

See more
19 seconds ago
Buffalo Bills Coach Addresses Concerns Over Stefon Diggs' Reduced Playing Time
The Buffalo Bills’ Head Coach, Sean McDermott, laid to rest concerns over the reduced playing time of wide receiver, Stefon Diggs, during the team’s ongoing successful streak. McDermott confirmed Diggs’ fitness and signaled an intent to increase his involvement in the game plan. The decline in Diggs’ on-field time, McDermott and Offensive Coordinator Joe Brady
Buffalo Bills Coach Addresses Concerns Over Stefon Diggs' Reduced Playing Time
Alan Hutton Advocates for Abdallah Sima's Extended Stay at Rangers Amidst Financial Concerns
3 mins ago
Alan Hutton Advocates for Abdallah Sima's Extended Stay at Rangers Amidst Financial Concerns
Arsenal's Festive Fumble: A Tale of Striking Struggles and Strategic Rethinks
4 mins ago
Arsenal's Festive Fumble: A Tale of Striking Struggles and Strategic Rethinks
BYU Football Program: From Mass Exodus to Stability
50 seconds ago
BYU Football Program: From Mass Exodus to Stability
Pitch Controversy Shadows India-South Africa Cricket Series
1 min ago
Pitch Controversy Shadows India-South Africa Cricket Series
Maggie Connors Shines in Historic Debut of Professional Women's Hockey League
2 mins ago
Maggie Connors Shines in Historic Debut of Professional Women's Hockey League
Latest Headlines
World News
Buffalo Bills Coach Addresses Concerns Over Stefon Diggs' Reduced Playing Time
20 seconds
Buffalo Bills Coach Addresses Concerns Over Stefon Diggs' Reduced Playing Time
Vivek Ramaswamy Challenges New York Times' Credibility and Accuses Media of Dividing Nation
27 seconds
Vivek Ramaswamy Challenges New York Times' Credibility and Accuses Media of Dividing Nation
Snoring: Beyond the Nightly Nuisance – Unraveling Causes, Implications, and Remedies
43 seconds
Snoring: Beyond the Nightly Nuisance – Unraveling Causes, Implications, and Remedies
BYU Football Program: From Mass Exodus to Stability
51 seconds
BYU Football Program: From Mass Exodus to Stability
Wenatchee and East Wenatchee Identified Among Washington's Most Environmentally Overburdened Communities
1 min
Wenatchee and East Wenatchee Identified Among Washington's Most Environmentally Overburdened Communities
Pitch Controversy Shadows India-South Africa Cricket Series
1 min
Pitch Controversy Shadows India-South Africa Cricket Series
Protests Paralyze JFK: An In-Depth Analysis of 'Within Our Lifetime' Actions
2 mins
Protests Paralyze JFK: An In-Depth Analysis of 'Within Our Lifetime' Actions
Turkey's Defense Industry Executive Committee Sets Future Goals
2 mins
Turkey's Defense Industry Executive Committee Sets Future Goals
Maggie Connors Shines in Historic Debut of Professional Women's Hockey League
2 mins
Maggie Connors Shines in Historic Debut of Professional Women's Hockey League
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
26 mins
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
1 hour
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
World Food Programme Requires $60.7 Million in Funding Amid Global Hunger Crisis
1 hour
World Food Programme Requires $60.7 Million in Funding Amid Global Hunger Crisis
Player Discovers 'Super-Build' in Baldur's Gate 3: Game-Changer or Balance Breaker?
2 hours
Player Discovers 'Super-Build' in Baldur's Gate 3: Game-Changer or Balance Breaker?
Descent of the Azure King: Azure Rathalos Roars into Monster Hunter Now
2 hours
Descent of the Azure King: Azure Rathalos Roars into Monster Hunter Now
Xbox Game Pass Unveils High-Profile January 2024 Lineup
2 hours
Xbox Game Pass Unveils High-Profile January 2024 Lineup
Nintendo Switch 2 Rumors: Enhanced Performance and the Return of Beloved Franchises?
2 hours
Nintendo Switch 2 Rumors: Enhanced Performance and the Return of Beloved Franchises?
Kachin Independence Army Claims to Have Shot Down Myanmar Military Helicopter
2 hours
Kachin Independence Army Claims to Have Shot Down Myanmar Military Helicopter
Cuba Registers Significant Drop in Infant Mortality Rate
2 hours
Cuba Registers Significant Drop in Infant Mortality Rate

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app