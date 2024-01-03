Gonzaga’s Tenuous Path to the NCAA Tournament: An Unusual Season of Struggles

For Gonzaga’s basketball team, the 2023-24 season has turned into an uphill battle, with the team experiencing an unexpected string of losses during the non-conference schedule. The Bulldogs, a perennial powerhouse in college basketball, have found themselves in an unfamiliar position after losing all four games against Quadrant I opponents – Purdue, Connecticut, San Diego State, and Washington.

The Precarious Position of Gonzaga

In the realm of college basketball, these losses place Gonzaga in a precarious position. With a NET ranking of No. 57, they are teetering on the edge, outside the typical range for securing an at-large bid to the NCAA Tournament. This situation is further complicated by the upcoming West Coast Conference (WCC) schedule. While victories will not substantially elevate their standing, any losses could be devastating.

The Impact of Past Victories

Despite initial victories over UCLA and USC, these triumphs offer little solace. Both Los Angeles schools are currently holding records below .500, diminishing the value of these wins in the eyes of the NCAA selection committee. However, all hope is not lost for the Bulldogs. They still have a pathway to the NCAA Tournament via an automatic bid by winning the WCC tournament.

The WCC Tournament: A Critical Juncture

This year, the WCC tournament, held in Las Vegas, carries a weight it has not held for Gonzaga in previous years. Unlike in the past, the Bulldogs cannot bank on an at-large berth should they falter in the tournament. The team’s reliance on this automatic bid underscores the unexpected struggles they have encountered this season.

In the broader landscape of college basketball, other teams are weaving their own narratives. Arizona, despite a recent loss, stands tall at No. 4 in the NET rankings, while the Grand Canyon Antelopes, at No. 41, might have a shot at an NCAA at-large bid if they maintain their current standing.